GUEST VIEWPOINT: Clean Water Corps needs volunteers

Oakland County is home to hundreds of beautiful lakes. Ensuring that our lakes are clean and healthy is critical for local wildlife and property values, and supports the wellbeing of our residents and economy.

The harsh reality is that Michigan lakes face many serious environmental challenges, including algae blooms and invasive species that crowd out native fish and plants.

We need local volunteers to take an active role in protecting Oakland County lakes so that our children and grandchildren can enjoy them now and for generations to come.

Through a partnership with the Oakland County Health Division and the Michigan Clean Water Corps (MiCorps), we are providing residents with free training and equipment to monitor lake water quality this summer.

The Cooperative Lakes Monitoring program (CLMP) has been an integral part of Michigan’s inland lakes monitoring program for more than 40 years.

It runs on the power of volunteers who take weekly water samples and conduct surveys of invasive aquatic plants from mid-May through mid-September.

I strongly encourage anyone interested in becoming a volunteer to attend one of our upcoming informational sessions, which will be held in the Board of Commissioners Auditorium at 1200 N. Telegraph Road in Pontiac, Michigan on Saturday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Please note that volunteers must have access to a boat. For questions about the informational sessions or to register for the required training on Saturday, May 5, please contact Paul Steen at psteen@hrwc.org or call 734-769-5123 x 601.

For more information about the Oakland County BOC and its programs, please visit www.oakgov.com/boc.

We all know how great Michigan is in the summertime. And our summers are made even more special because of our abundant lakes where residents and visitors enjoy boating, fishing, swimming and wildlife.

Please help us to preserve and protect the many inland lakes that make Oakland County such a unique and wonderful place to live, work and play.

Commissioner Thomas F. Middleton is a Republican representing District #4, which includes the Village of Clarkston and portions of Independence and Waterford Townships.