GUEST VIEWPOINT: More parking

In our continued effort to improve parking around town, the Parking Committee and City Council have teamed up with Clarkston Community Schools to address the issue of available space. With that, we’d like to announce the Renaissance High School parking lot adjacent to E. Church St. will be open to public parking as of Friday, Sept. 29.
We’re learning as we go. As a trial run for viability, the lot will be available every Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. and during special events in the city. Clarkston Community Schools will operate a shuttle service from the lot into town with two stops along the way. The first stop will likely be at the corner of W. Church and Main streets near Honcho, and the second stop will likely be near the corner of Depot Street and West Alley behind The Fed.
Monetary donations will be accepted for the shuttle service with all proceeds going directly to Clarkston Community Schools. The city will not see any revenue from this service, only the benefit of added space. However, we strongly encourage patrons to donate. It is also understood this option requires some walking if folks don’t take advantage of the shuttle, but it’s another parking option nonetheless.
It should also be noted The Fed has plans to utilize this lot for employee parking, thus freeing up space in town. As with Honcho employees now parking at the Clarkston United Methodist Church, this is another example of a local business stepping up and helping to ease the parking pains.
As mentioned, the lot will begin availability on Friday, Sept. 29. This is the start of a traditionally busy weekend with Oktoberfest on Saturday and Taste of Clarkston on Sunday. This is an excellent opportunity for a trial-by-fire learning experience regarding the shuttle service, and to work out any kinks. There is also a goal to eventually install signage directing people to this location. In the meantime, help us spread the word that there’s a new parking option in town!
The City of the Village of Clarkston would like to thank Clarkston Community Schools for this cooperative effort. It’s another step in the right direction as we address our space needs, and a great opportunity to try something new to address our parking concerns.
Rick Detkowski is a member of the Clarkston City Council and Parking Committee
Nothing to date has been reported in this paper regarding the Clarkston School board discussing or approving the use of our tax dollars and our school resources to run a weekend shuttle service for the city. Why?
When do taxpayers get to vote on whether they want to provide a transportation service to the city?
When did the school board approve the contract to provide this service to the city? Has a FOIA for the transportation contract between the city and the Clarkston Schools been made by this paper so that taxpayers can be informed about what the superintendent of Clarkston schools Rod Rock has put them on the hook for? How long will taxpayers be on the hook for this service to the city?
As a taxpayer I find it outrageous that the Clarkston schools is involved in any way with running a nonprofit transportation business for a city at OUR expense! These questions deserve answers. Especially when this paper knows that taxpayers recently approved “extending” the payoff of school bonds because the additional funding was necessary for “school improvements”.
As a school taxpayer I have concerns regarding the use of a school employee, a school bus, fuel, and school property to run a business based entirely on “donations” to provide a nonprofit transportation service to a city.
Why is the Clarkston schools and it’s board putting taxpayers at an unnecessary risk for the liabilities involved in running a “donation” based weekend shuttle service (business) that is totally unrelated to school operations?
To date none of these questions have been addressed in this paper or by those who are supposed to be making sure that abuses of our tax dollars and our school resources never occurs. Why is the board silent regarding this abuse of our money and resources?
Michael – local businesses and patrons are being asked to fund the daily cost of the shuttle. This is being handled by Clarkston Schools, as I’m sure they are well aware of the concern for use of tax dollars. This is a trial run and things are still being worked out. If it turns out to not be viable via local business and patron support, the shuttle option will likely be out. As with all things going on, there are always many more details. Come to a parking Committee meeting and get informed, as many residents of the city are attending regularly.
Rick – “Being asked to fund the daily cost of the shuttle” is double speak for “donations” which of course we all know is NOT required under a plan (contract) that so far has only been approved by the schools superintendent, and not the peoples representative, the school board.
Therefore township residents must conclude that this plan clearly is forcing Clarkston Schools taxpayers to fund the cities shuttle service. To say otherwise ignores the facts as presented to the public in every story to date.
Interestingly there’s not a word in either story about city businesses donating to this shuttle service. Exactly how much will city businesses be donating to run this shuttle service and why hasn’t that amount been published anywhere? If you are privy to how much businesses have pledged to pay on a regular basis to support this business, please enlighten us.
As a township taxpayer I suggest that the city and it’s businesses fund it’s own shuttle service to and from the M-15 @ I-75 car pool lot and leave township taxpayers, it’s schools, and township neighborhoods out of the cities parking plans.
P.S. I learned long ago that it’s a counter productive to attend long winded government meetings that have rules that are stacked against the public. Nope, I’ve found that the best way to bring abuses to the public’s attention is to go to the media.