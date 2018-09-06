My Habitat Clarkston spreads statewide

BY KIRSTEN ISBELL

Clarkston News Intern Writer

My Habitat Clarkston is an inspiring group of volunteers, a message Julie Nemeth of the MHC Steering Committee is sharing across the state.

“Clarkston is truly setting the pace when it comes to community volunteerism, neighborhood revitalization and individual empowerment,” Nemeth said. “Our Clarkston model is inspiring communities to take the wonderful work they are doing in their own ‘silo’ and merging that into the power of an entire community.”

Nemeth, Pastor Jonathan Heierman of Calvary Lutheran Church of Clarkston, and Tim Ruggles, Habitat Oakland County executive director, presented the model to the Michigan Association of Counties membership at their annual meeting in Frankenmuth, Aug.20, and in Grand Rapids and Grayling earlier this summer.

My Habitat Clarkston (MHC) is a local, volunteer organization made up of Clarkston area residents, local churches, and businesses.

The MHC model is a pilot project that began five years ago when many community groups were struggling to find land to build a home. Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County staff saw an opportunity for a pilot project they wanted to establish in the state. They asked Clarkston residents to consider a new Habitat model working on traditional builds and incorporating service projects of all types. They were asked to take a traditional home build and turn it into services projects.

Five years later, this model was deemed successful and sustainable. This program became sustainable in 2017 when Bowman Chevrotlet offered a sustained sponsorship of this model. They have taken it to present in Lansing with state Rep. Jim Tedder, resident of Independence Township.

The community program has a database of volunteers and people do services projects together. If a resident needs some work done and are unable to do it, like putting up some siding, they can reach out to My Habitat Clarkston. Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce, which is closely affiliated with My Habitat Clarkston, can e-blast its database of 1,000 local volunteers.

The model that MHC represents is all members of the community coming together to work on a project.

MHC has two community impact weekends each year, with service projects around the communtiy. Volunteers are mostly at least 16 years old, but some are open to entire families.

“My daughter was pushing a wheelbarrow when she was 6-years-old,” Nemeth said.

The next community impact weekend is the first weekend of November. To sign up, go to www.impact-weekend.org. Or if you know of a project to submit, contact Calvary Lutheran Church or Clarkston Community Church.