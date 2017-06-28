Harold B. CHAVEY

CHAVEY, Harold B. “Hal”. It is with both sadness and joy that his family say goodbye, yet celebrate the life of a kind and loving man, a Christian, and a life well lived. At the age of 88, Hal passed after a short battle with heart disease, peacefully and comfortably on June 27th, 2017 with his wife Jane Chavey, and step son Ron Hein by his side. Fond and loving memories of Hal will be cherished by his wife of 32 years, Jane Chavey, and his step sons Bob Hein Jr. (wife Naomi) , and Ron Hein (wife Jenny) , whom he loved as his own, and was loved by them the same in return. Hal had mutual love and adoration in being adopted into his family by his grandchildren as well: Robby Hein III, Allie Hein, Andrea Acha, Ronnie Hein Jr., Michael Hein, and Daniel “Bubba” Hein, Christina Hein, and great grandchild Grayson Londeck-Acha. Hal will be deeply missed by all, but has left a lifetime of fun and loving memories for his entire family.

A native of Detroit Michigan, Hal was an honorable and principled man, yet humble and fun loving. After graduating from Detroit Mackenzie high school, Hal served in the U.S. Air Force during WWII. Following the Air Force, Hal put himself through Lawrence Tech, studying to be an engineer while working full time. Most of Hal’s engineering career was spent working at Chrysler.

Hal loved snow skiing, boating, and in his later years, he and his wife Jane sought recreation in motor homing throughout the continental United States. He enjoyed good health for the majority of his 88 years. Later in life, Hal studied God’s word, allowing his intellective engineering mind to consider how one man could come to earth for his salvation. Over time, faith grew, and Hal came to believe in Christ as his Lord and Savior.

Family and friends may visit Friday 3-5 &7-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Full Military Honors Wednesday, July 5th at 10 am at Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Rd. Holly, Michigan. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.