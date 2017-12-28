Health care concerns for Congressman Bishop

Dear Editor,

Our Representative Mike Bishop voted for a tax bill which eliminates the mandate to buy health insurance under ACA.

This Republican tax bill will increase health insurance premiums for all of us, making healthcare less affordable and increasing the number of uninsured people.

All of us will pay for healthcare for the uninsured, whether we get our insurance from our employer or an ACA exchange. The non partisan Congressional Budget Office calculates that this tax bill will increase our health insurance premiums by 10 percent.

Some hospitals may go bankrupt as a result of this Republican tax bill, and none of us can get healthcare from a bankrupt hospital. When your insurance and health care costs increase, remember to ask our Representative Bishop to explain how the Republican tax break for the top one percent really benefits you.

We require drivers to buy no fault car insurance. Why did Representative Bishop eliminate the ACA requirement to buy health insurance, without working to make the ACA work for all?

Sincerely,

Emily Duthinh

Independence Township