Help Therrien dance in California!

Therrien Keippala of Clarkston, 8, has the chance to represent Michigan in Dance Masters of America, a 10-day dance competition and convention in Anaheim, Calif., this June. But he needs help to get there. He will travel to Anaheim from June 28 through July 8 for the DMA (Dance Masters of America) convention and competition. The 10-day event will include interview and talent presentation for the title of Master Dance of America.

To help the family defray costs, this Saturday, May 12, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., Spotlight Dance Center is hosting a Spring Fling Fundraiser. There will be tons of fun, shoe decorating, on-site photography, raffles and a “craft and vendor boutique.”

“We have to fundraise almost all of the expenses, which are estimated to cost over $6,000 if just Therrien and I go and about $8,000 if the family goes,” said his mother, Brandy Keippala. “While Therrien will receive some scholarships for the event, it doesn’t cover all the expenses and none for his family.”

Spotlight Dance Center is loacted at 7183 N. Main St., #B, Clarkston, 48346

The Clarkston News featured Therrien in March and that article can be accessed here: http://clarkstonnews.com/dance-student-small-size-big-talent/