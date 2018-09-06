Heritage Fest in Davisburg

Springfield Township Parks and Recreation hosts the ninth annual Davisburg Heritage Festival on Saturday, Sept. 22, from 8a.m. to 11p.m.

The family friendly fall event celebrates Springfield Township history with a parade through downtown Davisburg, antique tractor display, pancake breakfast, crafts, bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo, and games.

“It’s free and family friendly, a fun day,” said Becca Sawade, recreation superintendent. “There will be a rock climbing wall, an Elvis impersonator, and a classic car show that the Davisburg TTC is putting on.”

Favorite events include a wagon ride park tour, beginning at the civic center, through the park, and to an overlook of a lake. The Springfield Tavern is also a favorite of those who attend the festival, and The Cross Fires Blues Band will be playing this year. Call Springfield Township Parks and Rec at 248-846-6558.