Mila and Jesse Mihalcheon hit the snowy slopes behind Independence Elementary School with their parents, Kurt and Katie Mihalcheon, Sunday afternoon. Temperatures were starting to edge out of near-zero depths on Sunday, leading to a thaw in the 30s later in the week. Photo by Phil Custodio

Temperatures heading into the 20s eased frostbite concerns of the arctic blast pummeling the midwest and east coast last week, which meant more people enjoying the outdoors with some sledding.