History, time travel in one-acts

The Clarkston Village Players present two

one-act plays written and directed by Joseph

M. Mishler, June 1 at 8 p.m.; and June 2 at 2

p.m. and 8 p.m.

“Odyssey,” featuring Casey Gross and

Sean Mueller, is set in autumn, 1968. Two

veterans about to be discharged from the

service have seen war and are not sure they

are ready to go home, so they agree to spend

their final week together in hopes of coming

to grips with their wartime experiences.

“Performer” features Gina Joy Roemer as

a woman watching an outdoor play at the 2018 Holly Dickens Festival when a man introduces

himself as Charles Dickens.

Dickens, portrayed by Jim Pike, has been

transported from the 1850’s for reasons he

does not know. They strike up a passionate

romance. Dickens is way out of his element

and there is a huge learning curve. Will the

relationship last? Will Dickens survive all of

the modern conveniences he encounters?

Tickets are $13 Thursday/Sunday and $15

Friday/Saturday. Call 248-425-5842, or email

cvptickets@comcast.net with contact info,

performance time, and number of tickets.