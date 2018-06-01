History, time travel in one-acts

The Clarkston Village Players present two
one-act plays written and directed by Joseph
M. Mishler, June 1 at 8 p.m.; and June 2 at 2
p.m. and 8 p.m.
“Odyssey,” featuring Casey Gross and
Sean Mueller, is set in autumn, 1968. Two
veterans about to be discharged from the
service have seen war and are not sure they
are ready to go home, so they agree to spend
their final week together in hopes of coming
to grips with their wartime experiences.
“Performer” features Gina Joy Roemer as
a woman watching an outdoor play at the 2018 Holly Dickens Festival when a man introduces
himself as Charles Dickens.
Dickens, portrayed by Jim Pike, has been
transported from the 1850’s for reasons he
does not know. They strike up a passionate
romance. Dickens is way out of his element
and there is a huge learning curve. Will the
relationship last? Will Dickens survive all of
the modern conveniences he encounters?
Tickets are $13 Thursday/Sunday and $15
Friday/Saturday. Call 248-425-5842, or email
cvptickets@comcast.net with contact info,
performance time, and number of tickets.