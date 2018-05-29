History, time travel in one-acts

The Clarkston Village Players present two one-act plays written and directed by Joseph M. Mishler, June 2 at 8 p.m.; and June 3 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“Odyssey,” featuring Casey Gross and Sean Mueller, is set in autumn, 1968. Two veterans about to be discharged from the service have seen war and are not sure they are ready to go home, so they agree to spend their final week together in hopes of coming to grips with their wartime experiences.

“Performer” features Gina Joy Roemer as a woman watching an outdoor play at the 2018 Holly Dickens Festival when a man introduces himself as Charles Dickens. Dickens, portrayed by Jim Pike, has been transported from the 1850’s for reasons he does not know. They strike up a passionate romance. Dickens is way out of his element and there is a huge learning curve. Will the relationship last? Will Dickens survive all of the modern conveniences he encounters?

Tickets are $13 Thursday/Sunday and $15 Friday/Saturday. Call 248-425-5842, or email cvptickets@comcast.net with contact info, performance time, and number of tickets.