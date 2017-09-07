Home again: A column by Wendi Reardon Price

You may or may not have gone to a Clarkston home football game.

This is what happens at a home football game – the community fills the stands to cheer on their football team, their cheerleading team, their dance team and their marching band. The excitement can be felt from the stands starting from the student section (fondly called the Jungle) from the south end of the bleachers, through the bleachers, along the fence and up to the concession stand where it is sometimes standing room only.

If you haven’t been to a home football game, I ask you to try to go to this week’s game.

The Wolves host Bloomfield Hills this Friday and each player on the field from both teams will be wearing a jersey for someone who is battling cancer, conquered their cancer, or passed away from cancer.

During the night, money raised through donations or purchase of a Football for a Cure T-shirt goes to Karmanos Cancer Institute locations in both Clarkston and Bloomfield Hills.

Everyone has been touched in one way or another by cancer. Cancer doesn’t care who you are, what you do or if you are financially ready for it. Football for a Cure raises money just for that – to help with non-medical expenses which could be transportation, help with bills, help with food, and the list goes on.

Come out and cheer the Wolves on with your friends and neighbors and donate a few dollars. Plus, isn’t it said Clarkston High School Stadium has the best popcorn in Oakland County?

* * *

Summer got away from me too quickly. I can tell through the amount of photo folders on my laptop which need to be cleaned out. Even if I am able to clean out three a week, I think I can catch up.

Going through one of the folders, from an elementary field day, I had a realization – I may have a problem when my 20-month-old son finally gets into school.

Let’s take for example Fun Runs since those are coming up. I might be at a school for an hour and walk away with more than 400 photos on my memory card and shaking my head that I took too many once again.

I feel this will only increase when JD has his own school events. Poor Canon.