Homecoming upcoming

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves are using this week to prepare for their next opponent as they host Oxford for Homecoming this Friday.

“We are going to have to play our best game of the year to beat Oxford,” said Kurt Richardson, long-time head coach for Clarkston Varsity Football. “They are a very good football team. They are a tradition power run football team and that hasn’t changed a lot. They are well-coached and they are tough kids. It is going to be a war.”

The Wolves posted their sixth win and secured their spot for playoffs with a 55-7 win over Bloomfield Hills, Sept. 28.

“It was nice to get everyone in and see some kids do well,” said Richardson.

The boys opened the game with a 7-yard touchdown by Matt Miller to take the lead. They scored again before the first quarter closed with a 24-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Jensen to Max Nicklin.

They scored three more times in the second stanza with touchdowns scored on a 46-yard run by Jensen, a 43-yard run by Jake Billette, and a 18-yard pass from Jensen to Joey Steger.

“There were a lot of good things,” Richardson said.

The Wolves kept the scoring going in the second half with an 8-yard touchdown run by Conor Donahue and a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown from Hayden Temple.

The night closed with a 8-yard run for a touchdown by Kidus Johnson.

Jensen was 5-for-9 in passing for 77 yards with two touchdown passes.

The leading rushers were Johnson, who carried the ball six times for 60 yards and Billette who rushed the ball 55 yards on five carries.

Chris Acevedo was 7-for-8 on PATs, one attempt was blocked.

Nicklin and Javiar Suggs led defense with four tackles each. Suggs also had one interception in the first quarter. Rocco Spindler had one interception.

Temple had two interceptions with one returned 28 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Seamus O’Donnell and Jacob Jones both recovered fumbles.

Richardson added the boys still have things needing to be cleaned up.

“We still made too many unforced errors,” he said.

Kick off against Oxford is 7 p.m.