Honored for school arts

BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer





Artistic skill, a passion for creativity and performance were honored last week at The Clarkston Foundation’s Student Recognition Awards for Performing and Visual Arts.

The ceremony was attended by several members of the foundation, as well as Clarkston Board of Education members Steve Hyer, Greg Need, Andrea Catalina, and Kelli Horst. Also in attendance were Superintendent Dr. Rod Rock, Deputy Superintendent and Clarkston Foundation Education Liaison Shawn Ryan and State Rep. Jim Tedder.

“On behalf of me, your representative, I’d like to thank all of you for representing Clarkston Community Schools in such a proud and dignified way,” said Tedder, a Clarkston High School graduate.

Students from Clarkston and Renaissance High, Clarkston Junior High and Sashabaw Middle School were recognized.

CHS Principal Gary Kaul said students told him the arts programs allowed them to grow as people, express themselves, and explore themselves as learners.

“Our faculty has high praise for these students and their willingness to challenge themselves to do what it takes to become better artists,” Kaul said. “What these students do represents a confluence between the natural talent they have and the hard work they’re willing to provide. They have an understanding of the dispositions they possess, what they need to work on, and those things which enable them to grow as learners.”

Christa Fons, Renaissance High School principal, said the recipients are some of the most creative, gifted students she’s ever had.

“I’d like to thank each of you for being such a special part of Renaissance and showing your creative beauty with all of us,” Fons said.

CJHS Principal Adam Kern said his students take pride in their art and performances and the sky’s the limit

“They enjoy doing what they love, they enjoy these classes as a break from their normal school work,” Kern said. “These classes are a place where they can pursue their passions. They enjoy the opportunities that are afforded them to be able to achieve success.”

Principal Elizabeth Walker of SMS read comments teachers wrote about the students as they received their awards.

All principals thanked the Clarkston Foundation for arranging the awards and providing the district with opportunities in the arts.

“The Foundation had the foresight and courage to support the arts,” Kaul said. “Realizing the importance arts education plays in our students’ development clearly demonstrates the commitment the Clarkston Foundation has in pursuing its mission. To quote ‘Inspire the young people of our community to pursue extraordinary opportunities for academic achievement and growth.’”

Ryan added Clarkston’s sense of community affords many opportunities to its students.

“Who are going to be the dreamers? Who are going to be the kids that are gonna take our community, our state, our country to the next level,” he asked. “We believe wholeheartedly the kids in this room are part of that equation.”

Students Recognized:

Performing Arts: Clarkston High School, Benjamin Neideck, Elizabeth Scheu, Reilly Kerrigan, Christopher Thweatt, Jacob Iwankovitsch and Stephanie Sowers; Clarkston Junior High School, Melissa Gertsch, Liesl Netherland, Chelsea Tenzin Lee and Katharine Rottach; and Sashabaw Middle School, Owen Guzal, Katherine Speer, Gwendolyn Kohl and Sydney Tadavich.

Visual Arts: CHS, Sarah Herc, Samuel Turner, Sophia Hunt, Lauren Pitylak, Maya Neideck and Veda Woodworth; Renaissance High, Lyudmila Gersch, Theresa Suran, Eva Hernandez-Rosas, Lauren Link, Kasey Jones and Patrick Harris; CJHS, Fallyn Bradford, Samantha Moyet, Cecilia Mendoza and Jacob Uhlig; and SMS- Jaden Pietras, Charlotte Wilson, Joseph Dean and Sarah West.