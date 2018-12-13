Honors on the court

The Clarkston High School community honored Voice of the Wolves Dale Ryan, above, and retired Coach Eric Chambers for their decades serving the district at last Friday’s basketball game.

“Thank you for your commitment, passion and 20+ years of service to the Clarkston district,” said Athletic Director Jeff Kosin.

The Wolves honor retired Coach Dan Fife this Friday at home, Dec. 14, 6:20 p.m. before the Wolves take on Wayne Memorial High School.

– Photos by Larry Wright