Hubert H. WARD

WARD, Hubert H., of White Lake; July 26, 2017; age 89. Loving husband of Juanita for 67 years; father of Hugh (Jo Anna), Wendell and Bruce; grandpa of Angela, Dawn, Cory, Bruce Jr., Tiffany, Paulette, Darrin and Brooke; great grandpa of Abigail, Samantha, Byron, Trystin, Kayla, Wesley and Gabriella; brother of Joseph (late Peggy) and Glen (Demi); preceded in death by his parents Lional and Stella, his brothers Lional, Leonard D., Charles, Michael and sister Stella. Hubert was proud to be a Marine, cherished his family and loved to fly his airplanes. Funeral ServiceWednesday, August 2, 2017 at 12:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Wednesday 11:30 am until time of the service. Interment with full military honors follows at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
