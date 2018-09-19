Independence Township will be conducting hydrant flushing on the Township’s water systems September 24th thru October 31st, 2018. This work will be performed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. Monday thru Friday. During the fall flushing, we will be flushing the “dead end” hydrants only. Customers may experience some discolored water. Please run cold water to clear your lines and avoid doing laundry until the water is clear. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation.

For further information contact the DPW at 248-625-8222.