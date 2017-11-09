In the holiday spirit

Second graders Andrew Wills and Brooklyn Nowik play Halloween twister. Photo by Jessica Steeley

BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Pine Knob Elementary students got in the Halloween spirit last Tuesday, starting their school festivities with a costume parade.

In their classrooms, students enjoyed candy, cupcakes and cookies while they made crafts and played games.

The ever-popular pumpkin bowling was a favorite among students, along with guessing what foods resemble the feel of brains and eyes, and Halloween themed activities, such as spooky twister and pin the hat on the scarecrow.