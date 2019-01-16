Ind Twp Board, 1-8-19

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
January 8, 2019
- A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Ritchie, Tedder
Absent: Kittle, Loughrin
Also Present: None
Appointment of Trustee Ritchie as Acting Chair
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Pallotta, Trustee Aliaga, Trustee Tedder
- PUBLIC COMMENT: Aaron Capadagli
- PUBLIC HEARING: None
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Closed Session Meeting Minutes of December 18, 2018
- Approval of the December 26, 2018 Check Run ($856,650.41) and Ratify December 28, 2018 Payroll ($243,650.52)
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Approval of Amendment to Motion #2018-12-259 – Board of Trustee Appointment / Trustee Vacancy
- Appointment of Board & Committee Member – Board of Trustee Vacancy
- Approval of the 2nd Reading and Adoption of Ordinance- Amendment to Chapter 36 – Peddlers and Solicitors; Article III, Solicitors
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Communications: Michigan Liquor Control Commission Penalty Hearing – Dandy Oil, Inc.
- Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC) – Final, November 20, 2018
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Clerk Pallotta, Trustee Ritchie
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular/Closed Session Meeting adjourned at 6:16 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019