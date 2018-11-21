Ind Twp Board 11-13-18

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
November 13, 2018
- A Regular / Budget Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:01 p.m. Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Pallotta, Brown, Loughrin, Schroeder
Absent: Kittle, Aliaga, Ritchie
Also Present: Kimberly Feigley, Director of Assessing; David McKee, DPW Director; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst; Nancy Faught, PE, Executive President, Hubbell, Roth & Clark, Inc
Appointment of Treasurer Brown as Acting Chair
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Pallotta, Trustee Schroeder
- PUBLIC COMMENT: None
- PUBLIC HEARING:
- 2019 Annual Budget
The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:56 p.m.
There was no comment received from the public
The Public Hearing CLOSED at 6:56 p.m.
- PY2019 Community Block Grant (CDBG) Application
The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:58 p.m.
Comment received from Allison Crockford, HAVEN; Debbie Wertz, Clarkston Area Youth Assistance (CAYA)
The Public Hearing CLOSED at 7:05 p.m.
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: Sashabaw Road – Historic Well (Nancy Faught, Hubble Roth & Clark, Inc.)
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Budget Meeting Minutes of October 23, 2018- Removed from Consent Agenda
- Approval of the November 6, 2018 Check Run ($611,695.72) and Ratify the November 2, 2018 Payroll ($243,463.90).
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Budget Meeting Minutes of October 23, 2018
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Amendment to Previously Adopted Motion #2018-09-189 – Approval of 2018 Tax Rate Request (L-4029) and Adoption of 2018 Millage Rates for 2019 Budget Year
- Approval of PY2019 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Application
- Approval of PY2018 Subrecipient Agreement and Allocation Adjustment – Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)
- Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #42 – Brady Lodge Restoration
- Approval of Estimate and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #44 – Spray Park Fencing
- Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #46 – Spray Park Project
- Approval of Budget Adjustment Exceeding $5,000.00 – Water Sample Testing
- Approval of Budget Adjustment – 2018 Sewer Fund Gas & Oil
- Acceptance of Proposal and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #45 – Safe Routes to School Grant
- Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #43 – DTE Mini Contract / Police Fund
- Adoption of Resolution – Oakland County Hazard Mitigation Plan
- Approval of Contribution to Public Road Improvement Project / Neighborhood Road Incentive Program
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Minutes: Election Commission – Final, October 9, 2018
- Minutes: Safety Path Advisory Committee (SPAC) – Final, September 12, 2018
- Report: Fiscal 2018 Actual to Budget Update for Period Ending September 30, 2018
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Clerk Pallotta
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular/Budget Meeting adjourned at 8:09 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018