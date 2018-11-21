Ind Twp Board 11-13-18

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

November 13, 2018

A Regular / Budget Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:01 p.m. Independence Township Hall The Pledge of Allegiance was given. ROLL CALL: Present: Pallotta, Brown, Loughrin, Schroeder

Absent: Kittle, Aliaga, Ritchie

Also Present: Kimberly Feigley, Director of Assessing; David McKee, DPW Director; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst; Nancy Faught, PE, Executive President, Hubbell, Roth & Clark, Inc

Appointment of Treasurer Brown as Acting Chair

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Pallotta, Trustee Schroeder PUBLIC COMMENT: None PUBLIC HEARING: 2019 Annual Budget

The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:56 p.m.

There was no comment received from the public

The Public Hearing CLOSED at 6:56 p.m.

PY2019 Community Block Grant (CDBG) Application

The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:58 p.m.

Comment received from Allison Crockford, HAVEN; Debbie Wertz, Clarkston Area Youth Assistance (CAYA)

The Public Hearing CLOSED at 7:05 p.m.

PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: Sashabaw Road – Historic Well (Nancy Faught, Hubble Roth & Clark, Inc.) CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None CONSENT AGENDA: Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Budget Meeting Minutes of October 23, 2018- Removed from Consent Agenda Approval of the November 6, 2018 Check Run ($611,695.72) and Ratify the November 2, 2018 Payroll ($243,463.90). ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Budget Meeting Minutes of October 23, 2018 REGULAR BUSINESS: Amendment to Previously Adopted Motion #2018-09-189 – Approval of 2018 Tax Rate Request (L-4029) and Adoption of 2018 Millage Rates for 2019 Budget Year Approval of PY2019 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Application Approval of PY2018 Subrecipient Agreement and Allocation Adjustment – Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #42 – Brady Lodge Restoration Approval of Estimate and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #44 – Spray Park Fencing Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #46 – Spray Park Project Approval of Budget Adjustment Exceeding $5,000.00 – Water Sample Testing Approval of Budget Adjustment – 2018 Sewer Fund Gas & Oil Acceptance of Proposal and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #45 – Safe Routes to School Grant Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #43 – DTE Mini Contract / Police Fund Adoption of Resolution – Oakland County Hazard Mitigation Plan Approval of Contribution to Public Road Improvement Project / Neighborhood Road Incentive Program COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS: Minutes: Election Commission – Final, October 9, 2018 Minutes: Safety Path Advisory Committee (SPAC) – Final, September 12, 2018 Report: Fiscal 2018 Actual to Budget Update for Period Ending September 30, 2018 BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Clerk Pallotta ADJOURNMENT: The Regular/Budget Meeting adjourned at 8:09 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018