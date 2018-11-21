Ind Twp Board 11-13-18

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

November 13, 2018

  1. A Regular / Budget Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:01 p.m. Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present: Pallotta, Brown, Loughrin, Schroeder

Absent: Kittle, Aliaga, Ritchie

Also Present: Kimberly Feigley, Director of Assessing; David McKee, DPW Director; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst; Nancy Faught, PE, Executive President, Hubbell, Roth & Clark, Inc

Appointment of Treasurer Brown as Acting Chair

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
  3. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Pallotta, Trustee Schroeder
  4. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
  5. PUBLIC HEARING:
  6. 2019 Annual Budget

The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:56 p.m.

There was no comment received from the public

The Public Hearing CLOSED at 6:56 p.m.

  1. PY2019 Community Block Grant (CDBG) Application

The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:58 p.m.

Comment received from Allison Crockford, HAVEN; Debbie Wertz, Clarkston Area Youth Assistance (CAYA)

The Public Hearing CLOSED at 7:05 p.m.

  1. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: Sashabaw Road – Historic Well (Nancy Faught, Hubble Roth & Clark, Inc.)
  2. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  3. CONSENT AGENDA:
  4. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Budget Meeting Minutes of October 23, 2018- Removed from Consent Agenda
  5. Approval of the November 6, 2018 Check Run ($611,695.72) and Ratify the November 2, 2018 Payroll ($243,463.90).
  6. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA:
  7. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Budget Meeting Minutes of October 23, 2018
  8. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  9. Amendment to Previously Adopted Motion #2018-09-189 – Approval of 2018 Tax Rate Request (L-4029) and Adoption of 2018 Millage Rates for 2019 Budget Year
  10. Approval of PY2019 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Application
  11. Approval of PY2018 Subrecipient Agreement and Allocation Adjustment – Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)
  12. Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #42 – Brady Lodge Restoration
  13. Approval of Estimate and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #44 – Spray Park Fencing
  14. Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #46 – Spray Park Project
  15. Approval of Budget Adjustment Exceeding $5,000.00 – Water Sample Testing
  16. Approval of Budget Adjustment – 2018 Sewer Fund Gas & Oil
  17. Acceptance of Proposal and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #45 – Safe Routes to School Grant
  18. Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #43 – DTE Mini Contract / Police Fund
  19. Adoption of Resolution – Oakland County Hazard Mitigation Plan
  20. Approval of Contribution to Public Road Improvement Project / Neighborhood Road Incentive Program
  21. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  22. Minutes: Election Commission – Final, October 9, 2018
  23. Minutes: Safety Path Advisory Committee (SPAC) – Final, September 12, 2018
  24. Report: Fiscal 2018 Actual to Budget Update for Period Ending September 30, 2018
  25. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Clerk Pallotta
  26. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular/Budget Meeting adjourned at 8:09 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018

 

