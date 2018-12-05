Ind Twp Board, 11-27-18

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

November 27, 2018

A Regular / Closed Session / Budget Session Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. Independence Township Hall The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Boy Scout Troop 310 as part of achieving their Citizenship in the Community merit badge. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Loughrin (arrived at 8:15 p.m.), Ritchie, Schroeder (arrived at 8:13 p.m.)

Absent: Aliaga Loughrin,

Also Present: Lt. Mark Brown, GIS Project; Doreen Groth, GIS Manager; David McKee, DPW Director; Brian Oppmann, Zoning & Code Enforcement Manager; Randy Winowiecki, GIS / IT Technician; Rick; Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst; Steven Joppich, Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, PC; Elizabeth Saarela, Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, PC

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: Closed Session: Request to Enter into Closed Session – Open Meetings Act MCL 15.26t8(h) and (d) – Tabled until the arrival of Trustee Schroeder Budget Session: Review 2019 Budget for the Road Millage Fund BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: None PUBLIC COMMENT: None PUBLIC HEARING: None PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: Presentation: GIS Application Update (Brian Oppmann, Zoning & Code Enforcement Manager / David McKee, DPW Director) Presentation: Clintonwood Spray Park Construction Project (Derek Smith, PR&S Director) Report: Supervisor’s Update Tentative Road Project Plans Board of Trustee Resignation CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None CONSENT AGENDA: Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Budget Meeting Minutes of November 13, 2018 Approval of the November 20, 2018 Check Run ($1,236,776.41) and Ratify the November 16, 2018 Payroll ($275,640.31) and October 2018 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity ($422,584.38) ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None REGULAR BUSINESS: Approval of Clinton River Water Resource Recovery Facility Interjurisdictional Agreement and Approval of Introduction and 1st Reading of Ordinance Amending Chapter 48-Utilities Division 4; General Wastewater Regulations Utilities Approval of 2019-2021 Law Enforcement Services Agreement – Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #1 – Adjust Charges / Oakland County Adoption of 2019 General Appropriations Act Resolution Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #47 – General Fund / Legal Fees Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #48 – North Sashabaw Preliminary Design & Engineering Support of Submittal of Comments of Independence Television and Approval of Letter to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) – Protection of PEG Channels Approval of 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract Amendment – Clarkston Area Youth Assistance Acceptance of Quote and Waiver of Bid Process – 2019 Spring & Fall Soccer Jersey Re-Order Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #49 – Sashabaw Drain Maintenance Fund Adoption of Resolution to Approve Interlocal Agreement – 2019 No-Haz Program Adoption of Amended By-Laws – Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC) COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS: Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC) – Final, October 9, 2018 Report: Fiscal 2018 Actual to Budget Update for Period Ending October 31, 2018 Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report – October 2018

The regular meeting RECESSED at 7:35 p.m.

Trustee Schroeder arrived at 8:13 p.m.

Trustee Loughrin Schroeder arrived at 8:15 p.m.

The regular meeting RECONVENED at 8:15 p.m.

Motion to REMOVE E-1 Request to Enter into Closed Session from the table.

Closed Session: Approval to Enter into Closed Session

The regular meeting RECESSED at 8:18 p.m.

The regular meeting RECONVENED at 10:05 p.m.

Motion to SUSPEND the Board of Trustees Special Rules of Procedure pursuant to RULE 24: SUSPEND RULES and WAIVE RULE 27 CONTINUED AGENDA ITEMS NOT CONSIDERED BEFORE 10:00 PM and EXTEND the meeting past 10:00 p.m.

Motion to TERMINATE the 2018-2019 Thendara Park I contract with Oakland County Snow Removal and APPROVE the 2018-2019 Thendara Park I contract with JEC Lawn Service for services associated with snow removal and salting application as needed.

Motion to TERMINATE the 2018-2019 Thendara Park contract with Oakland County Snow Removal and APPROVE the 2018-2019 Thendara Park 2 contract with JEC Lawn Service for services associated with snow removal and salting application as needed.

BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None ADJOURNMENT: The Regular/Closed Session/Budget Session Meeting adjourned at 10:09 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018