Ind Twp Board, 11-27-18

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

November 27, 2018

  1. A Regular / Closed Session / Budget Session Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Boy Scout Troop 310 as part of achieving their Citizenship in the Community merit badge.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Loughrin (arrived at 8:15 p.m.), Ritchie, Schroeder (arrived at 8:13 p.m.)

Absent: Aliaga Loughrin,

Also Present: Lt. Mark Brown, GIS Project; Doreen Groth, GIS Manager; David McKee, DPW Director; Brian Oppmann, Zoning & Code Enforcement Manager; Randy Winowiecki, GIS / IT Technician; Rick; Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst; Steven Joppich, Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, PC; Elizabeth Saarela, Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, PC

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:
  3. Closed Session: Request to Enter into Closed Session – Open Meetings Act MCL 15.26t8(h) and (d) – Tabled until the arrival of Trustee Schroeder
  4. Budget Session: Review 2019 Budget for the Road Millage Fund
  5. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: None
  6. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
  7. PUBLIC HEARING: None
  8. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
  9. Presentation: GIS Application Update (Brian Oppmann, Zoning & Code Enforcement Manager / David McKee, DPW Director)
  10. Presentation: Clintonwood Spray Park Construction Project (Derek Smith, PR&S Director)
  11. Report: Supervisor’s Update
  12. Tentative Road Project Plans
  13. Board of Trustee Resignation
  14. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  15. CONSENT AGENDA:
  16. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Budget Meeting Minutes of November 13, 2018
  17. Approval of the November 20, 2018 Check Run ($1,236,776.41) and Ratify the November 16, 2018 Payroll ($275,640.31) and October 2018 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity ($422,584.38)
  18. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  19. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  20. Approval of Clinton River Water Resource Recovery Facility Interjurisdictional Agreement and Approval of Introduction and 1st Reading of Ordinance Amending Chapter 48-Utilities Division 4; General Wastewater Regulations Utilities
  21. Approval of 2019-2021 Law Enforcement Services Agreement – Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #1 – Adjust Charges / Oakland County
  22. Adoption of 2019 General Appropriations Act Resolution
  23. Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #47 – General Fund / Legal Fees
  24. Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #48 – North Sashabaw Preliminary Design & Engineering
  25. Support of Submittal of Comments of Independence Television and Approval of Letter to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) – Protection of PEG Channels
  26. Approval of 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract Amendment – Clarkston Area Youth Assistance
  27. Acceptance of Quote and Waiver of Bid Process – 2019 Spring & Fall Soccer Jersey Re-Order
  28. Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #49 – Sashabaw Drain Maintenance Fund
  29. Adoption of Resolution to Approve Interlocal Agreement – 2019 No-Haz Program
  30. Adoption of Amended By-Laws – Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC)
  31. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  32. Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC) – Final, October 9, 2018
  33. Report: Fiscal 2018 Actual to Budget Update for Period Ending October 31, 2018
  34. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report – October 2018

The regular meeting RECESSED at 7:35 p.m.

Trustee Schroeder arrived at 8:13 p.m.

Trustee Loughrin Schroeder arrived at 8:15 p.m.

The regular meeting RECONVENED at 8:15 p.m.

Motion to REMOVE E-1 Request to Enter into Closed Session from the table.

  1. Closed Session: Approval to Enter into Closed Session

The regular meeting RECESSED at 8:18 p.m.

The regular meeting RECONVENED at 10:05 p.m.

Motion to SUSPEND the Board of Trustees Special Rules of Procedure pursuant to RULE 24: SUSPEND RULES and WAIVE RULE 27 CONTINUED AGENDA ITEMS NOT CONSIDERED BEFORE 10:00 PM and EXTEND the meeting past 10:00 p.m.

Motion to TERMINATE the 2018-2019 Thendara Park I contract with Oakland County Snow Removal and APPROVE the 2018-2019 Thendara Park I contract with JEC Lawn Service for services associated with snow removal and salting application as needed.

Motion to TERMINATE the 2018-2019 Thendara Park contract with Oakland County Snow Removal and APPROVE the 2018-2019 Thendara Park 2 contract with JEC Lawn Service for services associated with snow removal and salting application as needed.

  1. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
  2. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular/Closed Session/Budget Session Meeting adjourned at 10:09 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018

