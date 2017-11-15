Ind. Twp. Board 11-7-17

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

November 7, 2017

A. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 PM at Independence Township Hall.

B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given

C. ROLL CALL: Present: Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Schroeder

Absent: Kittle, Pallotta

There was a quorum present.

Also Present: David McKee, DPW Director; Derek Smith, PR&S Director

D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented

E. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None

F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Derek Smith, PR&S Director; Treasurer Brown; Trustee Schroeder

G. PUBLIC COMMENT: None

H. PUBLIC HEARING: None

I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None

J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None

K. CONSENT AGENDA:

1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of October 17, 2017

2. Approval of the Payroll of October 20, 2017 and Payroll of November 3, 2017 and Check Run of October 31, 2017 for a Total Amount of $1,758,360.56

3. Approval of Fire Department Budget Adjustment

L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None

M. REGULAR BUSINESS:

1. Approval of PY 2017 Subrecipient Agreement and Allocation Adjustment–Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

2. Approval of Agreements – ITC Pedestrian Walk

3. Approval of Out-of-State Travel – Government Video Expo 2017

4. Approval of Contribution to Public Road Improvement Project – Neighborhood Road Improvement Program (NRIP)

N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:

1. Report: Building Department Monthly Reports – July, August and September 2017

2. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report – September 2017

3. Communication: Oakland County Animal Shelter & Pet Adoption Center

O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Jim Tedder, State Representative; District 43

P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:31 PM

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, November 15, 2017