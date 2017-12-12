Ind Twp Board 12-5-17

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

December 5, 2017

A. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 PM at Independence Township Hall.

B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given

C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Loughrin, Schroeder

Absent: Aliaga, Ritchie

There was a quorum present.

Also Present: Derek Smith, PR&S Director; Rick Yaeger, Budget and Operations Analyst

D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented

E. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None

F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Schroeder; Supervisor Kittle

G. PUBLIC COMMENT: None

H. PUBLIC HEARING: None

I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:

1. Presentation: Independence Miracle League / Easter Seals Presentation (Derek Smith, PRS Director)

2. Presentation: Township Investment Report – Third Quarter (Paul A. Brown, Treasurer)

J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None

K. CONSENT AGENDA:

1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of November 21, 2017

2. Approval of the Payroll of December 1, 2017 and Check Run of November 28, 2017 for a Total Amount of $1,007,864.91

3. Approval of 2017 Budget Amendment #40 – General Fund Legal and Police Mini Contract

4. Approval of 2017 Budget Amendment #41 – Recognize Additional Senior Revenues and Expenditures and Cover Senior PT Wage Overages

L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None

M. REGULAR BUSINESS:

1. Approval of 2nd Reading and Adoption of Amendment to Chapter 30: Offenses – Article VIII; Offenses Concerning Minors In Possession

2. Approval of Mini-Grant Contract and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #1 – Parks, Recreation and Seniors

3. Acceptance of Proposals, Approval of Contract and Re-appropriation of CIP Funds – Clintonwood Spraypark Replacement Project

4. Adoption of Records Retention & Disposal Schedule

5. Adoption of Resolution Setting Township Board of Trustees 2018 Regular Meeting Schedule

6. Authorization of Road Improvements and Approval of 2017 Budget Amendment #42 – Sashabaw Road Project / Category A Grant Funds

7. Appointment / Reappointment of Board and Committee Members

N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:

1. Minutes: Video Center Administrative Board – Final; September 30, 2017

O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None

P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:18 PM

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, December 13, 2017