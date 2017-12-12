Ind Twp Board 12-5-17

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
December 5, 2017
A. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 PM at Independence Township Hall.
B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given
C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Loughrin, Schroeder
Absent: Aliaga, Ritchie
There was a quorum present.
Also Present: Derek Smith, PR&S Director; Rick Yaeger, Budget and Operations Analyst
D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
E. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Schroeder; Supervisor Kittle
G. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
H. PUBLIC HEARING: None
I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
1. Presentation: Independence Miracle League / Easter Seals Presentation (Derek Smith, PRS Director)
2. Presentation: Township Investment Report – Third Quarter (Paul A. Brown, Treasurer)
J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
K. CONSENT AGENDA:
1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of November 21, 2017
2. Approval of the Payroll of December 1, 2017 and Check Run of November 28, 2017 for a Total Amount of $1,007,864.91
3. Approval of 2017 Budget Amendment #40 – General Fund Legal and Police Mini Contract
4. Approval of 2017 Budget Amendment #41 – Recognize Additional Senior Revenues and Expenditures and Cover Senior PT Wage Overages
L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
M. REGULAR BUSINESS:
1. Approval of 2nd Reading and Adoption of Amendment to Chapter 30: Offenses – Article VIII; Offenses Concerning Minors In Possession
2. Approval of Mini-Grant Contract and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #1 – Parks, Recreation and Seniors
3. Acceptance of Proposals, Approval of Contract and Re-appropriation of CIP Funds – Clintonwood Spraypark Replacement Project
4. Adoption of Records Retention & Disposal Schedule
5. Adoption of Resolution Setting Township Board of Trustees 2018 Regular Meeting Schedule
6. Authorization of Road Improvements and Approval of 2017 Budget Amendment #42 – Sashabaw Road Project / Category A Grant Funds
7. Appointment / Reappointment of Board and Committee Members
N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
1. Minutes: Video Center Administrative Board – Final; September 30, 2017
O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:18 PM
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, December 13, 2017
