Ind Twp Board, 2-20-18

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
February 20, 2018
- A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 PM at Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given
- ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Schroeder
Absent: None
There was a quorum present.
Also Present: Wendy Hillman, Finance Director; Derek Smith, PR&S Director; Rick Yaeger, Budget and Operations Analyst
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Supervisor Kittle, Trustee Schroeder, Trustee Aliaga
- PUBLIC COMMENT: Joette Kunse
- PUBLIC HEARING:
- 2018-2022 Parks, Recreation and Seniors Master Plan (Derek Smith, PR&S Director)
The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:08 p.m.
There was no comment received from the public.
The Public Hearing CLOSED at 6:08p.m.
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
- Presentation: Supervisor’s Update (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor)
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of February 6, 2018
- Approval of the February 8, 2018 Check Run, Ratification of the February 9, 2018 Payroll and Ratification of the January 2018 External Wire /EFT / ACH Transfer Activity
- Approval of Sound Variance for the Waterford Hills Road Racing Track
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Adoption of Resolution for the 2018-2022 Parks, Recreation and Seniors Master Plan
- Adoption of Senior Community Center Advisory Committee By-Laws as Amended
- Acceptance of Letter of Engagement and Approval of Professional Services Agreement – 2017 Financial Audit
- Adoption of the Operating Budget Policy
- Appointment of the Retirement Plan Advisor & Sponsor, and Approval of the New Business Application
- Appointment of Member to Boards and Committees – Board of Review
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC) – Final, December 12, 2017 and January 9, 2018
- Minutes: Video Center Board – Final, November 15, 2017
- Report: Building Department Monthly Report – January 2018
- Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report – January 2018
- Communication: Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) dated January 26, 2018 – Public Hearing on the Proposed FY 2019 Wholesale Sewer Charges
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Schroeder
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:39 PM
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, February 28, 2018