Ind Twp Board, 2-20-18

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

February 20, 2018

A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 PM at Independence Township Hall The Pledge of Allegiance was given ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Schroeder

Absent: None

There was a quorum present.

Also Present: Wendy Hillman, Finance Director; Derek Smith, PR&S Director; Rick Yaeger, Budget and Operations Analyst

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Supervisor Kittle, Trustee Schroeder, Trustee Aliaga PUBLIC COMMENT: Joette Kunse PUBLIC HEARING: 2018-2022 Parks, Recreation and Seniors Master Plan (Derek Smith, PR&S Director)

The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:08 p.m.

There was no comment received from the public.

The Public Hearing CLOSED at 6:08p.m.

PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: Presentation: Supervisor’s Update (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor) CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None CONSENT AGENDA: Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of February 6, 2018 Approval of the February 8, 2018 Check Run, Ratification of the February 9, 2018 Payroll and Ratification of the January 2018 External Wire /EFT / ACH Transfer Activity Approval of Sound Variance for the Waterford Hills Road Racing Track ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None REGULAR BUSINESS: Adoption of Resolution for the 2018-2022 Parks, Recreation and Seniors Master Plan Adoption of Senior Community Center Advisory Committee By-Laws as Amended Acceptance of Letter of Engagement and Approval of Professional Services Agreement – 2017 Financial Audit Adoption of the Operating Budget Policy Appointment of the Retirement Plan Advisor & Sponsor, and Approval of the New Business Application Appointment of Member to Boards and Committees – Board of Review COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS: Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC) – Final, December 12, 2017 and January 9, 2018 Minutes: Video Center Board – Final, November 15, 2017 Report: Building Department Monthly Report – January 2018 Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report – January 2018 Communication: Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) dated January 26, 2018 – Public Hearing on the Proposed FY 2019 Wholesale Sewer Charges BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Schroeder ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:39 PM

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, February 28, 2018