Ind Twp Board

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

DECEMBER 18, 2018

A. A Regular / Closed Session Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:05 p.m. Independence Township Hall

B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.

C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Ritchie, Schroeder

Absent: Aliaga Loughrin,

Also Present: Kimberly Feigley, Director of Assessing; David McKee, DPW Director; Brian Oppmann, Zoning & Code Enforcement Manager; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Derek Smith, PR&S Director; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst; Steven Joppich, Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, PC; State Representative, James M. Tedder, 43rd District

D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented

E. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:

1. Closed Session: Request to Enter into Closed Session – Open Meetings Act MCL 15.268(c)(h)

The regular meeting RECESSED at 6:10 p.m.

The regular meeting RECONVENED at 6:50 p.m.

F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Supervisor Kittle

G. PUBLIC COMMENT: Georgia Moore

H. PUBLIC HEARING: None

I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:

1. Presentation: Enterprise Content System (ECM) / OnBase: Ryan Wolf, Ryan Wolf Consulting, LLC

2. Reports: Supervisors Update: None

J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None

K. CONSENT AGENDA:

1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Closed / Budget Meeting Minutes of November 27, 2018

2. Approval of the December 11, 2018 Check Run ($1,540,166.50), and Ratify the November 30, 2018 Payroll ($263,780.59) and the November 2018 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity ($238,839.35)

L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None

M. REGULAR BUSINESS:

1. Acceptance of Letter of Resignation – Trustee Andrea K. Schroeder

2. Appointment of Board of Trustee Member – Trustee Vacancy

3. Adoption of Resolution 6 – Approving Agreements, Additions to Sashabaw Road Sanitary Sewer Improvement Special Assessment District

4. Approval of the Introduction and 1st Reading – Chapter 30 (Code of Ordinances) Offenses; New Section 30-6 and Refer Proposed Amendment to Chapter 50 (Zoning Ordinance); Refer New Section 5.13 to Planning Commission – Marihuana Establishments Prohibited

5. Approval of the Introduction and 1st Reading – Amendment to Chapter 36 – Peddlers and Solicitors; Article III, Solicitors

6. Approval of Agreements – 2019 Professional Legal Services

7. Amendment to Previously Approved Motion #2018-01-019 Adopting Resolution 2018-001 – Establishing Guidelines for Granting of Poverty Exemptions from Property Taxes Pursuant to MCL 211.7u

8. Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #50 – Reallocation of Funds from 2017 to 2018 / DPW Building Addition Project

9. Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #52 – Road Millage Fund

10. Approval to Reverse 2018 Budget Amendment #52 and Approve 2019 Budget Amendment #3 – Road Millage Fund

11. Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #53 – PR&S: Fulltime and Part-time Wage Overages

12. Authorization to Dispose of Assets with Cost Basis Greater than $5,000.00 – Fire Department

13. Approval of 2nd Reading and Adoption of Ordinance Amending Chapter 48 Utilities, Division 4, General Wastewater Regulations Utilities

14. Amendment to Previously Adopted Motion #2018-03-059 – Authorization to Dispose of Asset

15. Acceptance of Proposal & Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #51 – DPW Building Roof Replacement

16. Waived Procurement – Petty Cash – Credit Card Policy and Accept Proposal – Janitorial Services

17. Approval of Agreement – Continuation of IT Services / OnBase

18. Acceptance of Quote and Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #2 – OnBase Concurrent Clients

19. Adoption of Resolution – 2019 Board of Trustee Regular Meeting Schedule

20. Appointment / Reappointment of Board and Committee Members

21. Acceptance of Charter Township of Independence Renewal for 2019 – Human Capital, LLC

22. Accepted Quote – Extend IT Right On-Site Senior Tech Services

N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:

1. Communications: Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Award Notification

2. Minutes: Safety Path Advisory Committee Minutes) – Final, October 10, 2018

3. Report: Fiscal 2018 Actual to Budget Update and Comments for Period Ending November 31, 2018

4. Report: Building Department Monthly Report – November 2018

5. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report – November 2018

O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Supervisor Kittle, Trustee Schroeder

P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular/Closed Session Meeting adjourned at 8:59p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018