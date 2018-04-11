Ind Twp Board, 4-3-18

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
APRIL 3, 2018
- A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 PM at Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Schroeder Absent: Ritchie There was a quorum present. Also Present: Lt. Mark Brown, Fire Department/GIS Administrator, Doreen Groth, GIS Manager, David , McKee, DPW Director, Brian Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Administrator, Randy Winowiecki, GIS Technician
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented E. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:
- STUDY SESSION: Road Improvement Discussion (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor) F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Schroeder, Clerk Pallotta, Trustee Aliaga G. PUBLIC COMMENT: Dr. Mark Laszlow H. PUBLIC HEARING: None
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
- Presentation: Supervisor’s Update (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor)
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None K. CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of March 20, 2018
- Approval of the March 27, 2018 Check Run in the amount of $328,459.46 and Ratified the March 23, 2018 Payroll in the amount of $268,524.37.
- Adoption of Resolution Granting Permission for Removal and Nest/Egg Destruction of Mute Swans – Deer Lake
- Adoption of Resolution – 2018 West Nile Virus Mosquito Borne Disease CVT Reimbursement Program
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Adoption of Resolution – Declaring the Charter Township of Independence Participation in the WaterTowns™ Initiative
- Approval of Out-of-State Travel – DPW/Fire Department/Planning & Zoning
- Request to Waive Procurement Policy; Acceptance of Quote and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #13 – 2018 Road Chloriding – No action taken
- Approval of Equipment Purchase (PEG Fees) and 2018 Budget Amendment #12
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Minutes: Safety Path Advisory Committee Minutes – Final, February 14, 2018
- Report: Fiscal 2018 Actual to Budget Update for Period Ending February 28, 2018
- Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report – February 2018
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Clerk Pallotta
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:02 PM Respectfully Submitted, Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC Township Clerk Published: Wednesday, April 11, 2018