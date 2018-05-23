Ind Twp Board, 5-15-18

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

May 15, 2018

  1. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Schroeder

Absent: None

Also Present: Brian M. Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Administrator; David McKee, DPW Director; Barbara Rollin, Senior Division Supervisor;         Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst; Steven Joppich, Johnson, Rosati, Schultz & Joppich, P.C.

There was a quorum present:

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented.
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:
  3. Budget Session: 2019, 2020 and 2021 Budget Process
  4. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: None
  5. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
  6. PUBLIC HEARING:
  7. Reprogramming of 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds

The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:25 p.m.

There was no comment received from the public.

The Public Hearing CLOSED at 6:25 p.m.

  1. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None
  2. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  3. CONSENT AGENDA:
  4. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of May 1, 2018
  5. Approval of the May 8, 2018 Check Run ($533,693.39), Ratification of the May 4, 2018 Payroll ($258,181.89), and Ratification the April 2018 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity ($299,814.61)
  6. Adoption of Proclamations Recognizing 2018 Clarkston Community Awards Recipients
  7. Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #22 – 2017 Incomplete Purchases
  8. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  9. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  10. Approval of Introduction and 1st Reading – Chapter 18 – Environment; Article IV – Wetlands and Watercourses; Division 2 – Protection
  11. Approval of 2nd Reading and Adoption of Ordinance – Pine Vista; Planned Unit Development
  12. Approval of Reprogramming for 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds
  13. Approval of 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with Clarkston Area Youth Assistance
  14. Approval 2018 Budget Amendment #21 – Water Treatment Plant Well & Pump Maintenance
  15. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  16. Minutes: Lake Oakland – Lake Improvement Board-Final – September 27, 2017
  17. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Aliaga, Supervisor Kittle, Trustee Schroeder
  18. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:18 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, May 23, 2018

