Ind Twp Board, 5-15-18

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
May 15, 2018
- A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Schroeder
Absent: None
Also Present: Brian M. Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Administrator; David McKee, DPW Director; Barbara Rollin, Senior Division Supervisor; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst; Steven Joppich, Johnson, Rosati, Schultz & Joppich, P.C.
There was a quorum present:
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented.
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:
- Budget Session: 2019, 2020 and 2021 Budget Process
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: None
- PUBLIC COMMENT: None
- PUBLIC HEARING:
- Reprogramming of 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds
The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:25 p.m.
There was no comment received from the public.
The Public Hearing CLOSED at 6:25 p.m.
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of May 1, 2018
- Approval of the May 8, 2018 Check Run ($533,693.39), Ratification of the May 4, 2018 Payroll ($258,181.89), and Ratification the April 2018 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity ($299,814.61)
- Adoption of Proclamations Recognizing 2018 Clarkston Community Awards Recipients
- Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #22 – 2017 Incomplete Purchases
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Approval of Introduction and 1st Reading – Chapter 18 – Environment; Article IV – Wetlands and Watercourses; Division 2 – Protection
- Approval of 2nd Reading and Adoption of Ordinance – Pine Vista; Planned Unit Development
- Approval of Reprogramming for 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds
- Approval of 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with Clarkston Area Youth Assistance
- Approval 2018 Budget Amendment #21 – Water Treatment Plant Well & Pump Maintenance
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Minutes: Lake Oakland – Lake Improvement Board-Final – September 27, 2017
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Aliaga, Supervisor Kittle, Trustee Schroeder
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:18 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, May 23, 2018