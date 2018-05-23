Ind Twp Board, 5-15-18

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

May 15, 2018

A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. Independence Township Hall The Pledge of Allegiance was given. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Schroeder

Absent: None

Also Present: Brian M. Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Administrator; David McKee, DPW Director; Barbara Rollin, Senior Division Supervisor; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst; Steven Joppich, Johnson, Rosati, Schultz & Joppich, P.C.

There was a quorum present:

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: Budget Session: 2019, 2020 and 2021 Budget Process BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: None PUBLIC COMMENT: None PUBLIC HEARING: Reprogramming of 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds

The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:25 p.m.

There was no comment received from the public.

The Public Hearing CLOSED at 6:25 p.m.

PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None CONSENT AGENDA: Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of May 1, 2018 Approval of the May 8, 2018 Check Run ($533,693.39), Ratification of the May 4, 2018 Payroll ($258,181.89), and Ratification the April 2018 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity ($299,814.61) Adoption of Proclamations Recognizing 2018 Clarkston Community Awards Recipients Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #22 – 2017 Incomplete Purchases ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None REGULAR BUSINESS: Approval of Introduction and 1st Reading – Chapter 18 – Environment; Article IV – Wetlands and Watercourses; Division 2 – Protection Approval of 2nd Reading and Adoption of Ordinance – Pine Vista; Planned Unit Development Approval of Reprogramming for 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds Approval of 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with Clarkston Area Youth Assistance Approval 2018 Budget Amendment #21 – Water Treatment Plant Well & Pump Maintenance COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS: Minutes: Lake Oakland – Lake Improvement Board-Final – September 27, 2017 BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Aliaga, Supervisor Kittle, Trustee Schroeder ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:18 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, May 23, 2018