Ind Twp Board, 6-19-18

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
June 19, 2018
- A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Schroeder
Absent: None
Also Present: David McKee, DPW Director; Brian M. Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Administrator; Steven Joppich, Johnson, Rosati, Schultz & Joppich, P.C.
There was a quorum present:
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented.
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: None
- PUBLIC COMMENT: None
- PUBLIC HEARING: None
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
- Report: Supervisor’s Update (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor)
- Presentation: First Quarter Investment Report (Paul A. Brown, Treasurer)
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of June 5, 2018
- Approval of the June 12, 2018 Check Run ($903,741.64), Ratified the June 15, 2018 Payroll ($270,621.77), and Ratified the May 2018 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity ($2,252,942.89)
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Approval of the 2nd Reading & Adoption of Amendments to Code Chapter 18 – Environment; Article IV – Wetlands and Watercourses; Division 2 – Protection
- Approval of the 2nd Reading and Adoption of Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments – Sections 2.02, 4.23(B), 9.04(B), 13.05(F)
- Approval of the 2nd Reading and Adoption of Ordinance Amendment – 7171 & Part of 7125 Clintonville Road Rezoning
- Award Bid, Acceptance of Proposal, and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #24 – DPW Building Renovation and Expansion Construction Project
- Award Bid, Acceptance of Proposal, and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #25 – Clintonville Road Safety Path Project
- Adoption of Resolution – Road Commission for Oakland County Traffic Calming Project for Coulter Lakes Estates
- Adoption of Ballot Language – New Road Improvement Infrastructure Millage – November 6, 2018 General Election Ballot (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor) – No action taken
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC) – Final; May 15, 2018
- Report: Fiscal 2018 Actual to Budget Update for Period Ending May 31,
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Treasurer Brown
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:39 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018