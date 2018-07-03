Ind Twp Board, 6-19-18

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

June 19, 2018

  1. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present:            Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Schroeder

Absent: None

Also Present: David McKee, DPW Director; Brian M. Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Administrator; Steven Joppich, Johnson, Rosati, Schultz & Joppich, P.C.

There was a quorum present:

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented.
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
  3. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: None
  4. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
  5. PUBLIC HEARING: None
  6. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
  7. Report: Supervisor’s Update (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor)
  8. Presentation: First Quarter Investment Report (Paul A. Brown, Treasurer)
  9. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  10. CONSENT AGENDA:
  11. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of June 5, 2018
  12. Approval of the June 12, 2018 Check Run ($903,741.64), Ratified the June 15, 2018 Payroll ($270,621.77), and Ratified the May 2018 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity ($2,252,942.89)
  13. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  14. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  15. Approval of the 2nd Reading & Adoption of Amendments to Code Chapter 18 – Environment; Article IV – Wetlands and Watercourses; Division 2 – Protection
  16. Approval of the 2nd Reading and Adoption of Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments – Sections 2.02, 4.23(B), 9.04(B), 13.05(F)
  17. Approval of the 2nd Reading and Adoption of Ordinance Amendment – 7171 & Part of 7125 Clintonville Road Rezoning
  18. Award Bid, Acceptance of Proposal, and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #24 – DPW Building Renovation and Expansion Construction Project
  19. Award Bid, Acceptance of Proposal, and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #25 – Clintonville Road Safety Path Project
  20. Adoption of Resolution – Road Commission for Oakland County Traffic Calming Project for Coulter Lakes Estates
  21. Adoption of Ballot Language – New Road Improvement Infrastructure Millage – November 6, 2018 General Election Ballot (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor) – No action taken
  22. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  23. Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC) – Final; May 15, 2018
  24. Report: Fiscal 2018 Actual to Budget Update for Period Ending May 31,
  25. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Treasurer Brown
  26. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:39 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018

