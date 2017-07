Ind. Twp. Board, 6-28-17

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

June 28, 2017

A. A Regular Budget Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 7:00 PM at Independence Township Hall.

B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given: Drew Kuczera, Boy Scout Troop 199

C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Schroeder

Absent: None

There was a quorum present.

Also Present: Kim Feigley, Director of Assessing; Wendy Hillman, Finance Director; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst

Absent: None

D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented.

E. BUDGET SESSION:

1. Review 2018 Budgets for General Fund and CIP [Motion #2016-12-212] – Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst; Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor)

F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: None

G. PUBLIC COMMENT: None

H. PUBLIC HEARING: None

I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None

J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None

K. CONSENT AGENDA: None

L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None

M. REGULAR BUSINESS: None

N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS: None

O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Clerk Pallotta

P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:40 PM

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, July 12, 2017