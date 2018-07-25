Ind Twp Board, 7-10-18

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That a regular meeting held on July 10, 2018, the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees approved the Introduction and First Reading of an amendment to the Township’s Code of Ordinances and scheduled a Second Reading of the amendment at a regular meeting to be held on July 24, 2018 to consider adoption of the ordinance as follows: STATE OF MICHIGAN COUNTY OF OAKLAND THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE ORDINANCE # 2018-11-XXX AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE INDEPENDENCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP CODE OF ORDINANCES, CHAPTER 11, “COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT,” ARTICLE II, “CORRIDOR IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY,” BY AMENDING SECTION 11-20, “CREATION OF AN AUTHORITY,” IN ORDER TO AFFIRM AND CLARIFY THE NAME OF AND MANNER IN WHICH THE CORRIDOR IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY MAY BE REFERENCED. THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE ORDAINS: Section 1. ORDINANCE AMENDMENT. Chapter 11, “Community Development,” Article II, “Corridor Improvement Authority,” Section 11-20 to read as follows: Sec. 11-20. Creation of Authority. The Independence Township Corridor Improvement Authority is hereby created and established pursuant to the provisions of Act No. 280 of the Public Acts of 2005 as amended (“the act”). The authority shall be known as and may be referred to in this code, legal documents and elsewhere as the “Independence Township Corridor Improvement Authority,” “Sashabaw Corridor Improvement Authority,” “Sashabaw Road Corridor Improvement Authority” or “authority.” Section 2. REPEALER. All ordinances, parts of ordinances, or sections of the Charter Township of Independence Code of Ordinances in conflict with this Ordinance are repealed only to the extent necessary to give this Ordinance full force and effect. Section 3. SEVERABILITY. Should any section, subdivision, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance be declared by the courts to be invalid, the validity of the Ordinance as a whole, or in part, shall not be affected other than the part invalidated. Section 4. SAVINGS. All proceedings pending and all rights and liabilities existing, acquired or incurred at the time this Ordinance takes effect, are saved and may be consummated according to the law in force when they were commenced. Section 5. EFFECTIVE DATE. This ordinance shall be effective following publication in the manner prescribed by law. Section 6. ENACTMENT. This Ordinance is declared to have been enacted by the Township Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Independence at a meeting called and held on ________, 2018, and ordered to be given publication in the manner prescribed by law. Ayes: Nays: Abstentions: Absent: STATE OF MICHIGAN ) ) ss. COUNTY OF OAKLAND ) I, the undersigned, the qualified and acting Township Clerk of the Charter Township of Independence, Oakland County, Michigan, do certify that the foregoing is a true and complete copy of the Ordinance adopted by the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Independence at a meeting held on ________, 2018, the original of which is on file in my office. CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE By: Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk Clerk of the Charter Township of Independence Introduced:July 10, 2018 Published: July 18, 2018