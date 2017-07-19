Ind. Twp. Board, 7-11-17

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

JULY 11, 2017

A. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence

Board wascalled to order at 7:01PM at Independence

Township Hall.

B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given

C. ROLL CALL: Present: Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin,

Ritchie

Absent: Kittle, Schroeder

There was a quorum present.

Also Present: Wendy Hillman, Finance Director; Mitch

Petterson, Fire Chief; Derek Smith, PR&S Director

D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented.

E. CLOSED SESSION:

1. Postponed the Closed Session: Pending Litigation

Pursuant to MCL 15.268(e) of the Open Meetings

Act until July 25, 2017

F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee

Ritchie; Trustee Aliaga

G. PUBLIC COMMENT:None

H. PUBLIC HEARING: None

I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:

1. Presentation: Summary Annual Report for Pension

and OPEB (Wendy Hillman, Finance Director)

2. Presentation: 5-Year Master Plan Open House

(Derek Smith, PR&S Director)

J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None

K. CONSENT AGENDA:

1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting

Minutes of June 20, 2017 and Budget Meeting

Minutes of June 28, 2017.

2. Approval of thePayroll of June 30, 2017 and

Check Run of June 30, 2017 for a Total Amount

of $1,390,459.74

3. Ratification of 2017 Commemoration of Active

Duty Military Personnel Proclamation – Independence

Fest Veteran’s Celebration

L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA:

None

M. REGULAR BUSINESS:

1. Approval of Agreement and Budget Amendment

#27 – 2017-2018 Clarkston Area Youth Assistance

(CAYA) Sponsorship Funding

2. Approval of Budget Amendment #26 – Transfer

of Fund Balance from Corridor Improvement

Authority (CIA) Fund to the General Fund

3. Award of Bid and Approval of Budget Amendment

#28 – Fire Station 2 Driveway/Curb Repair

Project

4. Approval of Amendment of Previously Adopted

Motion #2016-12-212 – Budget Review and Approval

Process Schedule

5. Approval of Amendment of Previously Adopted

Motion #2016-12-213 / Resolution No. 2016-120 –

Board of Trustee 2017 Regular and Budget Meeting

Schedule

6. Approval of Memorandum of Understanding

(MOU) – Clarkston Cultural Arts Council (CCAC)

/ 2017 Inside|Out Program

7. Adoption of Resolution – Purchase of New Election

Voting System

8. Ratification of Schedule B-Software License

Agreement – New Election Voting System

N.COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS /

REPORTS:

1. Minutes: Senior Adult Activity Center Advisory

Committee – Meeting Minutes – Draft, May 10,

2017

2. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Monthly

Report – May 2017

3. Communication: State of Michigan; Department of Licensing & Regulatory Affairs – New SDM

License / David Parker; Clarkston Courts, LLC

O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:None

P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned

at7:49 PM

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township