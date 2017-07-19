Ind. Twp. Board, 7-11-17

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
JULY 11, 2017
A. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence
Board wascalled to order at 7:01PM at Independence
Township Hall.
B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given
C. ROLL CALL: Present: Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin,
Ritchie
Absent: Kittle, Schroeder
There was a quorum present.
Also Present: Wendy Hillman, Finance Director; Mitch
Petterson, Fire Chief; Derek Smith, PR&S Director
D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented.
E. CLOSED SESSION:
1. Postponed the Closed Session: Pending Litigation
Pursuant to MCL 15.268(e) of the Open Meetings
Act until July 25, 2017
F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee
Ritchie; Trustee Aliaga
G. PUBLIC COMMENT:None
H. PUBLIC HEARING: None
I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
1. Presentation: Summary Annual Report for Pension
and OPEB (Wendy Hillman, Finance Director)
2. Presentation: 5-Year Master Plan Open House
(Derek Smith, PR&S Director)
J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
K. CONSENT AGENDA:
1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Minutes of June 20, 2017 and Budget Meeting
Minutes of June 28, 2017.
2. Approval of thePayroll of June 30, 2017 and
Check Run of June 30, 2017 for a Total Amount
of $1,390,459.74
3. Ratification of 2017 Commemoration of Active
Duty Military Personnel Proclamation – Independence
Fest Veteran’s Celebration
L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA:
None
M. REGULAR BUSINESS:
1. Approval of Agreement and Budget Amendment
#27 – 2017-2018 Clarkston Area Youth Assistance
(CAYA) Sponsorship Funding
2. Approval of Budget Amendment #26 – Transfer
of Fund Balance from Corridor Improvement
Authority (CIA) Fund to the General Fund
3. Award of Bid and Approval of Budget Amendment
#28 – Fire Station 2 Driveway/Curb Repair
Project
4. Approval of Amendment of Previously Adopted
Motion #2016-12-212 – Budget Review and Approval
Process Schedule
5. Approval of Amendment of Previously Adopted
Motion #2016-12-213 / Resolution No. 2016-120 –
Board of Trustee 2017 Regular and Budget Meeting
Schedule
6. Approval of Memorandum of Understanding
(MOU) – Clarkston Cultural Arts Council (CCAC)
/ 2017 Inside|Out Program
7. Adoption of Resolution – Purchase of New Election
Voting System
8. Ratification of Schedule B-Software License
Agreement – New Election Voting System
N.COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS /
REPORTS:
1. Minutes: Senior Adult Activity Center Advisory
Committee – Meeting Minutes – Draft, May 10,
2017
2. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Monthly
Report – May 2017
3. Communication: State of Michigan; Department of Licensing & Regulatory Affairs – New SDM
License / David Parker; Clarkston Courts, LLC
O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:None
P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned
at7:49 PM
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township
