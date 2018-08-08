Ind Twp Board, 7-24-18

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
July 24, 2018
- A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Eden Diver and Gabriel Diver of Troop 1999.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Schroeder
Absent: None
Also Present: Kimberly Feigley, Director of Assessing; David McKee, DPW Director; Derek Smith, PR&S Director; Steven Joppich, Johnson, Rosati, Schultz & Joppich, P.C.
There was a quorum present:
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented.
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Pallotta
- PUBLIC COMMENT: None
- PUBLIC HEARING:
- 2nd Public Hearing: North Sashabaw Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project; Adoption of Resolution #5 Confirming Special Assessment Roll Sashabaw Road Sanitary Sewer Special Assessment District
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
- Report: Supervisor’s Update – None
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of July 10, 2018
- Approval of the July 17, 2018 Check Run ($211,865.75), Ratify July 10, 2018 Payroll ($311,585.36) and Ratify the June 2018 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity ($243,753.45)
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Adoption of Resolution #5 Confirming Special Assessment Roll for the Sanitary Sewer Improvement Special Assessment District, Sashabaw Road Between Flemings Lake Road and Clarkston Road
- Approval of 2nd Reading and Adoption of Ordinance – Chapter 11 – Community Development; Article II – Corridor Improvement Authority; Section 11-20
- Approval of 1st Amendment – Waterford – Independence Sanitary Sewage Services Contract Approval of Interlocal Agreement – Independence Township / City of the Village of Clarkston – Clarkston M-15 Safety Path Connector
- Approval of Emergency Purchase & Associated Budget Adjustment-Lake Oakland Woods VFD
- Reappointment / Appointment Board and Committee Members – Safety Path Advisory Committee
- Approval of Out-of-State Travel – 2018 National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) Annual Conference
- Appointment of Board and Committee Members – Senior Community Center Advisory Committee
- Rescission of Purchase Offer and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #28 – Foreclosed Real Estate by Authority of Public Act 123 of 1999 – Motion Failed
- Acceptance of Proposal and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #27 – IT Services / OnBase
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Report: Building Department Monthly Report – June 2018
- Report: Fiscal 2018 Actual to Budget Update for Period Ending June 30, 2018
- Minutes: Election Commission – Final; November 1, 2016
- Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC) – Final; June 12, 2018
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:44 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, August 1, 2018