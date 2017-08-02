Ind. Twp. Board, 7-25-17

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
JULY 25, 2017
A. A Regular/Budget Meeting of the Charter Township of
Independence Board was called to order at 6:05 PM at
Independence Township Hall.
B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given
C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga,
Loughrin, Ritchie, Schroeder
Absent: Brown
There was a quorum present.
Also Present: Wendy Hillman, Finance Director; David
McKee, DPW Director; Lt. Larry Perry, Oakland County
Sherriff’s Department; Renée Poole, Fire Department
Budget Business Manager; Derek Smith, PR&S Director;
Rick Yaeger, Budget and Operations Analyst; Barbara
Rollin, Senior Division Supervisor; Steven P. Joppich,
Johnson, Rosati, Schultz & Joppich, P.C.; Peter Keenan,
Karlstrom Cooney, LLP
D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by moving
forward G. Public Comment before E. CLOSED SESSION
/ BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION.
G. PUBLIC COMMENT: Tom Middleton, County Commissioner
– 4th District, distributed the recently updated
2017 Oakland County Michigan Directory
E. CLOSED SESSION/ BUDGET SESSION / STUDY
SESSION:
1. Closed Session: Pending Litigation Pursuant to
MCL 15.268(e) of the Open Meetings Act
The meeting RECESSED at 6:10 p.m.
The meeting RECONVENED at 6:32 p.m.
2. BUDGET SESSION: Review 2018 Budgets for
PR&S, General CIP, Cemetery CIP and GF Update
F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee
Schroeder
G. PUBLIC COMMENT: Relocated before E. CLOSED
SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION
H. PUBLIC HEARING:
1. Request to Reprogram 2016 Community Development
Block Grant (CDBG) Funds
The Public Hearing OPENED at 7:18 p.m.
There was no comment received from the public.
The Public Hearing CLOSED at 7:18 p.m.
I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
1. Report: Supervisor’s Report
J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
K. CONSENT AGENDA:
1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Minutes of July 11, 2017
2. Approval of the Payroll of July 14, 2017 and
Check Run of July 18, 2017 for a Total Amount
of $716,959.16
3. Approval of Budget Amendment #29 -Transfer of
Fund Balance from the Fire Millage Fund to the
Capital Projects Fire Fund
4. Approval of Budget Amendment #30 – General
and PRS Funds
L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA:
None
M. REGULAR BUSINESS:
1. Approval of the 1st Reading – Amendment to
Chapter 30: Offenses – Article III; Offenses
Against Persons – Stalking and Harassment Ordinance
2. Approval of Budget Amendment #31 – Reprogram
2016 Community Development Block Grant
(CDBG) Funds
3. Adoption of the General Fund – Fund Balance
Policy
4. Acceptance of Proposal – Water Supply System
5. Amendment to Previously Adopted Motion #2017-
07-138 – Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) –
Clarkston Cultural Arts Council / 2017 Inside|Out
Program
6. Approval of Acknowledgement of Addendum to
5310 Agreement – Vehicle Agreement
7. Approval of Request to Set a Public Hearing –
Amendment of the Sashabaw Corridor Improvement
Authority (CIA) Tax Increment Finance (TIF)
Plan
N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS /
REPORTS:
1. Minutes: Audit Advisory Committee Minutes –
Final, May 24, 2017
2. Minutes: Senior Adult Activity Center Advisory
Committee Minutes-Draft, June 14, 2017
3. Report: 2017 2nd Quarter Financial Report (Wendy
Hillman, Finance Director)
4. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Monthly
Report – June, 2017
O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Schroeder;
Clerk Pallotta
P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular/Budget Meeting adjourned
at 8:10 PM
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
