Ind. Twp. Board, 7-25-17

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

JULY 25, 2017

A. A Regular/Budget Meeting of the Charter Township of

Independence Board was called to order at 6:05 PM at

Independence Township Hall.

B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given

C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga,

Loughrin, Ritchie, Schroeder

Absent: Brown

There was a quorum present.

Also Present: Wendy Hillman, Finance Director; David

McKee, DPW Director; Lt. Larry Perry, Oakland County

Sherriff’s Department; Renée Poole, Fire Department

Budget Business Manager; Derek Smith, PR&S Director;

Rick Yaeger, Budget and Operations Analyst; Barbara

Rollin, Senior Division Supervisor; Steven P. Joppich,

Johnson, Rosati, Schultz & Joppich, P.C.; Peter Keenan,

Karlstrom Cooney, LLP

D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by moving

forward G. Public Comment before E. CLOSED SESSION

/ BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION.

G. PUBLIC COMMENT: Tom Middleton, County Commissioner

– 4th District, distributed the recently updated

2017 Oakland County Michigan Directory

E. CLOSED SESSION/ BUDGET SESSION / STUDY

SESSION:

1. Closed Session: Pending Litigation Pursuant to

MCL 15.268(e) of the Open Meetings Act

The meeting RECESSED at 6:10 p.m.

The meeting RECONVENED at 6:32 p.m.

2. BUDGET SESSION: Review 2018 Budgets for

PR&S, General CIP, Cemetery CIP and GF Update

F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee

Schroeder

G. PUBLIC COMMENT: Relocated before E. CLOSED

SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION

H. PUBLIC HEARING:

1. Request to Reprogram 2016 Community Development

Block Grant (CDBG) Funds

The Public Hearing OPENED at 7:18 p.m.

There was no comment received from the public.

The Public Hearing CLOSED at 7:18 p.m.

I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:

1. Report: Supervisor’s Report

J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None

K. CONSENT AGENDA:

1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting

Minutes of July 11, 2017

2. Approval of the Payroll of July 14, 2017 and

Check Run of July 18, 2017 for a Total Amount

of $716,959.16

3. Approval of Budget Amendment #29 -Transfer of

Fund Balance from the Fire Millage Fund to the

Capital Projects Fire Fund

4. Approval of Budget Amendment #30 – General

and PRS Funds

L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA:

None

M. REGULAR BUSINESS:

1. Approval of the 1st Reading – Amendment to

Chapter 30: Offenses – Article III; Offenses

Against Persons – Stalking and Harassment Ordinance

2. Approval of Budget Amendment #31 – Reprogram

2016 Community Development Block Grant

(CDBG) Funds

3. Adoption of the General Fund – Fund Balance

Policy

4. Acceptance of Proposal – Water Supply System

5. Amendment to Previously Adopted Motion #2017-

07-138 – Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) –

Clarkston Cultural Arts Council / 2017 Inside|Out

Program

6. Approval of Acknowledgement of Addendum to

5310 Agreement – Vehicle Agreement

7. Approval of Request to Set a Public Hearing –

Amendment of the Sashabaw Corridor Improvement

Authority (CIA) Tax Increment Finance (TIF)

Plan

N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS /

REPORTS:

1. Minutes: Audit Advisory Committee Minutes –

Final, May 24, 2017

2. Minutes: Senior Adult Activity Center Advisory

Committee Minutes-Draft, June 14, 2017

3. Report: 2017 2nd Quarter Financial Report (Wendy

Hillman, Finance Director)

4. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Monthly

Report – June, 2017

O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Schroeder;

Clerk Pallotta

P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular/Budget Meeting adjourned

at 8:10 PM

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk