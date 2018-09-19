Ind Twp Board 9-11-18

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

September 11, 2018

  1. A Regular / Budget Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Ritchie, Schroeder

Absent: Loughrin

Also Present: Matt Bleau, Station Manager, ITV; David McKee, DPW Director; Lt. Larry Perry, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Renée Poole, Fire Department Budget Business Manager; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst

There was a quorum present:

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by relocating Agenda Item G. Public Comment before E. Closed Session / Budget Session / Study Session.
  2. PUBLIC COMMENT: Henry Woloson, Kevin Davies, Katsiaryna Misyukevich, Michelle Barry, John Coe, Gene English, Janet Snoeyink
  3. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:
  4. BUDGET SESSION: Review 2019 Budgets for Independence TV, Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA), CDBG, Safety Path CIP, Safety Path, Police, Fire CIP and Fire
  5. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Schroeder
  6. PUBLIC HEARING: None
  7. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
  8. Report: Supervisor’s Update

– Big Lake / Deerhill Road Alignment Update

– North Sashabaw Road Project Update

  1. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  2. CONSENT AGENDA:
  3. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of August 28, 2018
  4. Approval of the September 5, 2018 Check Run in the amount of $1,258,929.02 and Ratification of the September 7, 2018 Payroll in the amount of $286,499.24 for a total amount of $1,545,428.26.
  5. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  6. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  7. Approval of Out-of-State Travel – ACMCSR Annual Conference and Trade Show
  8. Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #33 – Communication Devices
  9. Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #34 – Adjust CIA Budget
  10. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  11. Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC)-Final; August 21, 2018
  12. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Schroeder, Treasurer Brown
  13. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular/Budget Meeting adjourned at 7:14 p.m

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018

