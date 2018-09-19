Ind Twp Board 9-11-18

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
September 11, 2018
- A Regular / Budget Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Ritchie, Schroeder
Absent: Loughrin
Also Present: Matt Bleau, Station Manager, ITV; David McKee, DPW Director; Lt. Larry Perry, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Renée Poole, Fire Department Budget Business Manager; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst
There was a quorum present:
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by relocating Agenda Item G. Public Comment before E. Closed Session / Budget Session / Study Session.
- PUBLIC COMMENT: Henry Woloson, Kevin Davies, Katsiaryna Misyukevich, Michelle Barry, John Coe, Gene English, Janet Snoeyink
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:
- BUDGET SESSION: Review 2019 Budgets for Independence TV, Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA), CDBG, Safety Path CIP, Safety Path, Police, Fire CIP and Fire
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Schroeder
- PUBLIC HEARING: None
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
- Report: Supervisor’s Update
– Big Lake / Deerhill Road Alignment Update
– North Sashabaw Road Project Update
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of August 28, 2018
- Approval of the September 5, 2018 Check Run in the amount of $1,258,929.02 and Ratification of the September 7, 2018 Payroll in the amount of $286,499.24 for a total amount of $1,545,428.26.
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Approval of Out-of-State Travel – ACMCSR Annual Conference and Trade Show
- Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #33 – Communication Devices
- Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #34 – Adjust CIA Budget
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC)-Final; August 21, 2018
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Schroeder, Treasurer Brown
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular/Budget Meeting adjourned at 7:14 p.m
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018