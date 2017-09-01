Ind. Twp. Board, Aug. 22, 2017

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
AUGUST 22, 2017
A. A Regular/Budget Meeting of the Charter Township of
Independence Board was called to order at 6:02 PM at
Independence Township Hall.
B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given
C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin,
Ritchie, Schroeder
Absent: Pallotta
There was a quorum present.
Also Present: Kimberly Feigley, Assessing Director;
David McKee, DPW Director; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief;
Derek Smith, PR&S Director; Richard Carlisle; Carlisle/
Wortman, Associates, Inc.; Steven P. Joppich, Johnson,
Rosati, Schultz & Joppich, P.C.; Peter Keenan, Karlstrom
Cooney, LLP
D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented.
G. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
E. CLOSED SESSION/ BUDGET SESSION / STUDY
SESSION:
1. BUDGET SESSION: POSTPONED until September
5, 2017 – Review 2018 Budgets for Independence
TV, Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA),
CDBG, Safety Path CIP, Safety Path, Police,
Fire CIP and Fire
F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee
Schroeder
G. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
H. PUBLIC HEARING:
1. Request to Adopt Resolution – Sashabaw Corridor
Improvement Authority Amended and Restated
Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing
Plan
The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:29 p.m.
After receiving public comment, the Public Hearing
CLOSED at 6:43 PM
I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None
J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
K. CONSENT AGENDA:
1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Minutes of August 8, 2017
2. Approval of the Payroll of August 11, 2017 and
Check Run of August 15, 2017 for a Total Amount
of $1,303,794.53
3. Adoption of Proclamation Recognizing September
2017 as National Recovery Month
L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA:
None
M. REGULAR BUSINESS:
1. Adoption of Resolution – Sashabaw Corridor Improvement
Authority Amended and Restated Development
Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan
2. Approval of 2nd Reading and Adoption of Amendment
to Chapter 30: Offenses – Article III; Offenses
Against Persons – Stalking and Harassment
Ordinance
3. Approval of Budget Amendment #34 – 2017 PRS
Senior Division Donations and Travel
4. Approval to Dispose of Assets with Cost Basis
Greater than $5,000 – DPW and Parks & Recreation
5. Approval of Out-of-State Travel – Review Ambulance
Specification Options
6. Approval of Out-of-State Travel – Fire Marshal
7. Appointment of Board and Committee Members –
Parks, Recreation and Senior Advisory Committee
N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS /
REPORTS:
1. Report: Fire Department Monthly Activity Reports
– May-July, 2017
2. Communication: Letter of Appreciation-Clarkston
Area Youth Assistance (CAYA)
O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Aliaga, Supervisor
Kittle
P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular/Budget Meeting adjourned
at 7:18 PM
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
