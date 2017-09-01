Ind. Twp. Board, Aug. 22, 2017

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

AUGUST 22, 2017

A. A Regular/Budget Meeting of the Charter Township of

Independence Board was called to order at 6:02 PM at

Independence Township Hall.

B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given

C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin,

Ritchie, Schroeder

Absent: Pallotta

There was a quorum present.

Also Present: Kimberly Feigley, Assessing Director;

David McKee, DPW Director; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief;

Derek Smith, PR&S Director; Richard Carlisle; Carlisle/

Wortman, Associates, Inc.; Steven P. Joppich, Johnson,

Rosati, Schultz & Joppich, P.C.; Peter Keenan, Karlstrom

Cooney, LLP

D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented.

G. PUBLIC COMMENT: None

E. CLOSED SESSION/ BUDGET SESSION / STUDY

SESSION:

1. BUDGET SESSION: POSTPONED until September

5, 2017 – Review 2018 Budgets for Independence

TV, Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA),

CDBG, Safety Path CIP, Safety Path, Police,

Fire CIP and Fire

F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee

Schroeder

G. PUBLIC COMMENT: None

H. PUBLIC HEARING:

1. Request to Adopt Resolution – Sashabaw Corridor

Improvement Authority Amended and Restated

Development Plan and Tax Increment Financing

Plan

The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:29 p.m.

After receiving public comment, the Public Hearing

CLOSED at 6:43 PM

I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None

J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None

K. CONSENT AGENDA:

1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting

Minutes of August 8, 2017

2. Approval of the Payroll of August 11, 2017 and

Check Run of August 15, 2017 for a Total Amount

of $1,303,794.53

3. Adoption of Proclamation Recognizing September

2017 as National Recovery Month

L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA:

None

M. REGULAR BUSINESS:

1. Adoption of Resolution – Sashabaw Corridor Improvement

Authority Amended and Restated Development

Plan and Tax Increment Financing Plan

2. Approval of 2nd Reading and Adoption of Amendment

to Chapter 30: Offenses – Article III; Offenses

Against Persons – Stalking and Harassment

Ordinance

3. Approval of Budget Amendment #34 – 2017 PRS

Senior Division Donations and Travel

4. Approval to Dispose of Assets with Cost Basis

Greater than $5,000 – DPW and Parks & Recreation

5. Approval of Out-of-State Travel – Review Ambulance

Specification Options

6. Approval of Out-of-State Travel – Fire Marshal

7. Appointment of Board and Committee Members –

Parks, Recreation and Senior Advisory Committee

N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS /

REPORTS:

1. Report: Fire Department Monthly Activity Reports

– May-July, 2017

2. Communication: Letter of Appreciation-Clarkston

Area Youth Assistance (CAYA)

O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Aliaga, Supervisor

Kittle

P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular/Budget Meeting adjourned

at 7:18 PM

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk