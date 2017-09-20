Ind. Twp, Board, Sept. 5, 2017

SYNOPSISSYNOPSISTAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARDTHE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCESeptember 5, 2017A. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 PM at Independence Township Hall.B. The Pledge of Allegiance was givenC. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Loughrin, Ritchie, Schroeder Absent: AliagaThere was a quorum present.Also Present: Matt Bleau, Independence Television Video Manager; Leanna Cole, Deputy Supervisor; Wendy Hillman, Finance Director; David McKee, DPW Director; Brian Oppmann, Zoning Ordinance & Enforcement Officer; Lt. Larry Perry, Oakland County Sherriff’s Department; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Renée Poole, Fire Department Budget Business Manager; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst; Steven P. Joppich, Johnson, Rosati, Schultz & Joppich, P.C.D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented.E. CLOSED SESSION: NoneF. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Schroeder; Supervisor KittleG. PUBLIC COMMENT: State Representative, Mike McCready – 40th DistrictH. PUBLIC HEARING: None I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: 1. Presentation: Proposed Amendment to Hunting Map & Chapter 34, Article IV, “Hunting” 2. Presentation: Township Investment Report – Second QuarterJ. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS1. BUDGET SESSION: Review 2018 Budgets: Independence TV; Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA); Community Development Block Grant (CDBG); Safety Path CIP; Safety Path; Police; Fire CIP; and Fire [Postponed on August 22, 2017; Motion # 2017-08-164]K. CONSENT AGENDA:1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Budget Meeting Minutes of August 22, 2017. 2. Approval of the Payroll of August 25, 2017 and Check Run of August 29, 2017 for a Total Amount of $1,523,175.28L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: NoneM. REGULAR BUSINESS:1. Approval of Amendment #1 to the Tax Sharing Agreement between the County of Oakland, the Charter Township of Independence, and the Sashabaw Road Corridor Improvement Authority2. Award Bid and Approval of Budget Amendment #36 – Demolition Proposal: 8848 Lakeview Blvd. and 6290 S. Main St. – No Action Taken3. Adoption of Resolution – Brady Lodge Recognition Plaque; Daughters of the American of Revolution4. Approval of Contract and Budget Amendment #35 – Safety Path Outdoor Exhibits5. Approval of Agreement – Ambulance Billing ServicesN. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:1. Report: Fiscal 2017 Actual to Budget Update for Period Ending July 31, 20172. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Reports – July 20173. Communication: Ottawa County Clerk – Letter of AppreciationO. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Clerk PallottaP. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:58 PMRespectfully Submitted,Barbara A. Pallotta, CMCTownship Clerk Published: Wednesday, September 20, 2017