Ind Twp Board

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
September 25, 2018
- A Regular / Budget Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Justin and Jason Tebbets of Troop 199
- ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Brown, Aliaga, Ritchie
Absent: Pallotta, Loughrin, Schroeder
Also Present: Kimberly Feigley, Director of Assessing; David McKee, DPW Director; Barbara Rollin, Senior Division Supervisor; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst
There was a quorum present:
Appointment of Treasurer Brown as Acting Clerk
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:
- BUDGET SESSION: Review 2019 Budgets for General CIP, Cemetery CIP, PRS Budget and General Fund.
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Aliaga, Supervisor Kittle
- PUBLIC COMMENT: State Representative Jim Tedder, 43rd District
- PUBLIC HEARING: None
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
- Report: Supervisor’s Update (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor)
- Presentation: Second Quarter Investment Report (Paul A. Brown, Treasurer)
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Budget Meeting Minutes of September 11, 2018
- Approval of the September 18, 2018 Check Run in the amount of $928,846.17, RATIFICATION of the September 21, 2018 Payroll in the amount of $259,091.04 for a total amount of $1,187,937.21 and RATIFICATION of the August 2018 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity in the amount of $458,857.03
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Approval of of 5310 Vehicle Lease Agreement – Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART)
- Approval of 2018 Tax Rate Request (L-4029) and Adoption of 2018 Millage Rates for 2019 Budget Year
- Acceptance of Bid and Approval of Contract – Sashabaw Regional Drain Maintenance
- Approval of Budget Adjustment – DPW Contracted Services-Tapping Materials
- Approval of the Clinton-Oakland Sewage Disposal System 2018-2019 Rate
- Appointment of Board and Committee Member-Senior Community Center Advisory Committee
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report – August 2018
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular/Budget Meeting adjourned at 7:38 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018