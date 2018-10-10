Ind Twp Board

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

September 25, 2018

  1. A Regular / Budget Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Justin and Jason Tebbets of Troop 199
  3. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Brown, Aliaga, Ritchie

Absent: Pallotta, Loughrin, Schroeder

Also Present: Kimberly Feigley, Director of Assessing; David McKee, DPW Director; Barbara Rollin, Senior Division Supervisor; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst

There was a quorum present:

Appointment of Treasurer Brown as Acting Clerk

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:
  3. BUDGET SESSION: Review 2019 Budgets for General CIP, Cemetery CIP, PRS Budget and General Fund.
  4. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Aliaga, Supervisor Kittle
  5. PUBLIC COMMENT: State Representative Jim Tedder, 43rd District
  6. PUBLIC HEARING: None
  7. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
  8. Report: Supervisor’s Update (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor)
  9. Presentation: Second Quarter Investment Report (Paul A. Brown, Treasurer)
  10. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  11. CONSENT AGENDA:
  12. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Budget Meeting Minutes of September 11, 2018
  13. Approval of the September 18, 2018 Check Run in the amount of $928,846.17, RATIFICATION of the September 21, 2018 Payroll in the amount of $259,091.04 for a total amount of $1,187,937.21 and RATIFICATION of the August 2018 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity in the amount of $458,857.03
  14. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  15. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  16. Approval of of 5310 Vehicle Lease Agreement – Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART)
  17. Approval of 2018 Tax Rate Request (L-4029) and Adoption of 2018 Millage Rates for 2019 Budget Year
  18. Acceptance of Bid and Approval of Contract – Sashabaw Regional Drain Maintenance
  19. Approval of Budget Adjustment – DPW Contracted Services-Tapping Materials
  20. Approval of the Clinton-Oakland Sewage Disposal System 2018-2019 Rate
  21. Appointment of Board and Committee Member-Senior Community Center Advisory Committee
  22. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  23. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report – August 2018
  24. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
  25. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular/Budget Meeting adjourned at 7:38 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018

 

