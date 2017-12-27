Ind Twp meeting schedule

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

2018 REGULAR MEETING SCHEDULE

6:00 PM – Township Hall Meeting Room 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346(248) 625-5111

DAY MEETING DATES

Tuesday January 9 & 23

Tuesday February 6 & 20

Tuesday March 6 & 20 Tuesday April 3 & 17

Tuesday May 1 & 15

Tuesday June 5 & 19 Tuesday July 10 & 24

Tuesday August 14 & 28

Tuesday September 11 & 25

Tuesday October 9 & 23

Tuesday November 13 & 27

Tuesday December 18

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

POSTED: December 14, 2017

PUBLISHED: December 20, 2017

MOTION #2017-12-237

NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Township Clerk (248) 625-5114 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt will be made to make reasonable accommodations.