Ind Twp meeting schedule

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
2018 REGULAR MEETING SCHEDULE
6:00 PM – Township Hall Meeting Room 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346(248) 625-5111
DAY MEETING DATES
Tuesday January 9 & 23
Tuesday February 6 & 20
Tuesday March 6 & 20 Tuesday April 3 & 17
Tuesday May 1 & 15
Tuesday June 5 & 19 Tuesday July 10 & 24
Tuesday August 14 & 28
Tuesday September 11 & 25
Tuesday October 9 & 23
Tuesday November 13 & 27
Tuesday December 18
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
POSTED: December 14, 2017
PUBLISHED: December 20, 2017
MOTION #2017-12-237
NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Township Clerk (248) 625-5114 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt will be made to make reasonable accommodations.