Ind Twp meeting schedule

By on No Comment

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

2018 REGULAR MEETING SCHEDULE

6:00 PM – Township Hall Meeting Room 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346(248) 625-5111

DAY MEETING DATES

Tuesday January 9 & 23

Tuesday February 6 & 20

Tuesday March 6 & 20 Tuesday April 3 & 17

Tuesday May 1 & 15

Tuesday June 5 & 19 Tuesday July 10 & 24

Tuesday August 14 & 28

Tuesday September 11 & 25

Tuesday October 9 & 23

Tuesday November 13 & 27

Tuesday December 18

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

POSTED: December 14, 2017

PUBLISHED: December 20, 2017

MOTION #2017-12-237

NOTICE:  Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Township Clerk (248) 625-5114 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt will be made to make reasonable accommodations.

Ind Twp meeting schedule added by on
View all posts by Phil Custodio →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.