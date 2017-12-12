Ind Twp Minor in Possession ordinance

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That at its Regular meeting on December 5, 2017, the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees approved a second reading and adoption of an ordinance to amend certain provisions of the Independence Charter Township Code.

A true copy of this Ordinance is on file and available for inspection between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Independence Township’s Clerk’s Office, 6483 Waldon Ctr. Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346 and available on the Township’s website at: www.indtwp.com.

STATE OF MICHIGAN

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

ORDINANCE # 2017-30-002

PREAMBLE

The Charter Township of Independence has determined it is appropriate and necessary for the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the Township to amend Chapter 30, Offenses, of the Code of ordinances, Charter Township of Independence, Oakland County, Michigan, by repealing Article VIII, Offenses Concerning Minors, Division 2. Alcoholic Liquors, Section 30-252, Persons under 21 years of age, unlawful purchase, consumption or possession; suspension of operator’s or chauffer’s license; penalties, and adding a new Section 30-252, Purchase, consumption, or possession of alcoholic liquor by minor; attempt; violation; fines; sanctions; furnishing fraudulent identification to minor; use by minor; prior violation; screening and assessment; prior judgment; chemical breath analysis; notice to parent, custodian, or guardian; exceptions; recruitment of minor for undercover operation prohibited; affirmative defenses; definitions.

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE ORDAINS FOR INCORPORATION INTO THE TOWNSHIP CODE:

Section 1. SHORT TITLE.

This Ordinance shall be known as and may be cited as the “Minor In Possession” Ordinance.

Section 2. AMENDMENT TO CHAPTER 30.

Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances, Charter Township of Independence is hereby amended by repealing Article VIII (Offenses Concerning Minors) Division 2 Alcoholic Liquors, Section 30-252, and adding new Section 30-252, which shall read as follows:

Sec. 30-252 Purchase, consumption, or possession of alcoholic liquor by minor; attempt; violation; fines; sanctions; furnishing fraudulent identification to minor; use by minor; prior violation; screening and assessment; prior judgment; chemical breath analysis; notice to parent, custodian, or guardian; exceptions; recruitment of minor for undercover operation prohibited; affirmative defense; definitions.

(1) A minor shall not purchase or attempt to purchase alcoholic liquor, consume or attempt to consume alcoholic liquor, possess or attempt to possess alcoholic liquor, or have any bodily alcohol content, except as provided in this section. A minor who violates this subsection is responsible for a state civil infraction or guilty of a misdemeanor as follows and is not subject to the penalties prescribed in MCL 436.1909:

(a) For the first violation, the minor is responsible for a state civil infraction and shall be fined not more than $100.00. A court may order a minor under this subdivision to participate in substance use disorder services as defined in section 6230 of the public health code, 1978 PA 368, MCL 333.6230, and designated by the administrator of the office of substance abuse services, and may order the minor to perform community service and to undergo substance abuse screening and assessment at his or her own expense as described in subsection (5). A minor may be found responsible or admit responsibility only once under this subdivision.

(b) If a violation of this subsection occurs after 1 prior judgment, the minor is guilty of a misdemeanor. A misdemeanor under this subdivision is punishable by imprisonment for not more than 30 days if the court finds that the minor violated an order of probation, failed to successfully complete any treatment, screening, or community service ordered by the court, or failed to pay any fine for that conviction or juvenile adjudication, or by a fine of not more than $200.00, or both. A court may order a minor under this subdivision to participate in substance use disorder services as defined in section 6230 of the public health code, 1978 PA 368, MCL 333.6230, and designated by the administrator of the office of substance abuse services, to perform community service, and to undergo substance abuse screening and assessment at his or her own expense as described in subsection (5).

(c) If a violation of this subsection occurs after 2 or more prior judgments, the minor is guilty of a misdemeanor. A misdemeanor under this subdivision is punishable by imprisonment for not more than 60 days, if the court finds that the minor violated an order of probation, failed to successfully complete any treatment, screening, or community service ordered by the court, or failed to pay any fine for that conviction or juvenile adjudication, or by a fine of not more than $500.00, or both, as applicable. A court may order a minor under this subdivision to participate in substance use disorder services as defined in section 6230 of the public health code, 1978 PA 368, MCL 333.6230, and designated by the administrator of the office of substance abuse services, to perform community service, and to undergo substance abuse screening and assessment at his or her own expense as described in subsection (5).

(2) An individual who furnishes fraudulent identification to a minor or, notwithstanding subsection (1), a minor who uses fraudulent identification to purchase alcoholic liquor, is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than 93 days or a fine of not more than $100.00, or both.

(3) If an individual who pleads guilty to a misdemeanor violation of subsection (1)(b) or offers a plea of admission in a juvenile delinquency proceeding for a misdemeanor violation of subsection (1)(b), the court, without entering a judgment of guilt in a criminal proceeding or a determination in a juvenile delinquency proceeding that the juvenile has committed the offense and with the consent of the accused, may defer further proceedings and place the individual on probation. The terms and conditions of that probation include, but are not limited to, the sanctions set forth in subsection (1)(c), payment of the costs including minimum state cost as provided for in section 18m of chapter XIIA of the probate code of 1939, 1939 PA 288, MCL 712A.18m, and section 1j of chapter IX of the code of criminal procedure, 1927 PA 175, MCL 769.1j, and the costs of probation as prescribed in section 3 of chapter XI of the code of criminal procedure, 1927 PA 175, MCL 771.3. If a court finds that an individual violated a term or condition of probation or that the individual is utilizing this subsection in another court, the court may enter an adjudication of guilt, or a determination in a juvenile delinquency proceeding that the individual has committed the offense, and proceed as otherwise provided by law. If an individual fulfills the terms and conditions of probation, the court shall discharge the individual and dismiss the proceedings. A discharge and dismissal under this section is without adjudication of guilt or without a determination in a juvenile delinquency proceeding that the individual has committed the offense and is not a conviction or juvenile adjudication for purposes of disqualifications or disabilities imposed by law on conviction of a crime. An individual may obtain only 1 discharge and dismissal under this subsection. The court shall maintain a nonpublic record of the matter while proceedings are deferred and the individual is on probation and if there is a discharge and dismissal under this subsection. The secretary of state shall retain a nonpublic record of a plea and of the discharge and dismissal under this subsection. These records shall be furnished to any of the following:

(a) To a court, prosecutor, or police agency on request for the purpose of determining if an individual has already utilized this subsection.

(b) To the department of corrections, a prosecutor, or a law enforcement agency, on the department’s, a prosecutor’s, or a law enforcement agency’s request, subject to all of the following conditions:

(i) At the time of the request, the individual is an employee of the department of corrections, the prosecutor, or the law enforcement agency, or an applicant for employment with the department of corrections, the prosecutor, or the law enforcement agency.

(ii) The record is used by the department of corrections, the prosecutor, or the law enforcement agency only to determine whether an employee has violated his or her conditions of employment or whether an applicant meets criteria for employment.

(4) A misdemeanor violation of subsection (1) successfully deferred, discharged, and dismissed under subsection (3) is considered a prior judgment for the purposes of subsection (1)(c).

(5) A court may order an individual found responsible for or convicted of violating subsection (1) to undergo screening and assessment by a person or agency as designated by the department-designated community mental health entity as defined in section 100a of the mental health code, 1974 PA 258, MCL 330.1100a, to determine whether the individual is likely to benefit from rehabilitative services, including alcohol or drug education and alcohol or drug treatment programs. A court may order an individual subject to a misdemeanor conviction or juvenile adjudication of, or placed on probation regarding, a violation of subsection (1) to submit to a random or regular preliminary chemical breath analysis. The parent, guardian, or custodian of a minor who is less than 18 years of age and not emancipated under 1968 PA 293, MCL 722.1 to 722.6, may request a random or regular preliminary chemical breath analysis as part of the probation.

(6) The secretary of state shall suspend the operator’s or chauffeur’s license of an individual convicted of a second or subsequent violation of subsection (1) or of violating subsection (2) as provided in section 319 of the Michigan vehicle code, 1949 PA 300, MCL 257.319.

(7) A peace officer who has reasonable cause to believe a minor has consumed alcoholic liquor or has any bodily alcohol content may request that individual to submit to a preliminary chemical breath analysis. If a minor does not consent to a preliminary chemical breath analysis, the analysis shall not be administered without a court order, but a peace officer may seek to obtain a court order. The results of a preliminary chemical breath analysis or other acceptable blood alcohol test are admissible in a state civil infraction proceeding or criminal prosecution to determine if the minor has consumed or possessed alcoholic liquor or had any bodily alcohol content.

(8) A law enforcement agency, on determining that an individual who is less than 18 years of age and not emancipated under 1968 PA 293, MCL 722.1 to 722.6, allegedly consumed, possessed, or purchased alcoholic liquor, attempted to consume, possess, or purchase alcoholic liquor, or had any bodily alcohol content in violation of subsection (1) shall notify the parent or parents, custodian, or guardian of the individual as to the nature of the violation if the name of a parent, guardian, or custodian is reasonably ascertainable by the law enforcement agency. The law enforcement agency shall notify the parent, guardian, or custodian not later than 48 hours after the law enforcement agency determines that the individual who allegedly violated subsection (1) is less than 18 years of age and not emancipated under 1968 PA 293, MCL 722.1 to 722.6. The law enforcement agency may notify the parent, guardian, or custodian by any means reasonably calculated to give prompt actual notice including, but not limited to, notice in person, by telephone, or by first-class mail. If an individual less than 17 years of age is incarcerated for violating subsection (1), his or her parents or legal guardian shall be notified immediately as provided in this subsection.

(9) This section does not prohibit a minor from possessing alcoholic liquor during regular working hours and in the course of his or her employment if employed by a person licensed by this act, by the commission, or by an agent of the commission, if the alcoholic liquor is not possessed for his or her personal consumption.

(10) The following individuals are not considered to be in violation of subsection (1):

(a) A minor who has consumed alcoholic liquor and who voluntarily presents himself or herself to a health facility or agency for treatment or for observation including, but not limited to, medical examination and treatment for any condition arising from a violation of sections 520b to 520g of the Michigan penal code, 1931 PA 328, MCL 750.520b to 750.520g, committed against a minor.

(b) A minor who accompanies an individual who meets both of the following criteria:

(i) Has consumed alcoholic liquor.

(ii) Voluntarily presents himself or herself to a health facility or agency for treatment or for observation including, but not limited to, medical examination and treatment for any condition arising from a violation of sections 520b to 520g of the Michigan penal code, 1931 PA 328, MCL 750.520b to 750.520g, committed against a minor.

(c) A minor who initiates contact with a peace officer or emergency medical services personnel for the purpose of obtaining medical assistance for a legitimate health care concern.

(11) If a minor who is less than 18 years of age and who is not emancipated under 1968 PA 293, MCL 722.1 to 722.6, voluntarily presents himself or herself to a health facility or agency for treatment or for observation as provided under subsection (10), the health facility or agency shall notify the parent or parents, guardian, or custodian of the individual as to the nature of the treatment or observation if the name of a parent, guardian, or custodian is reasonably ascertainable by the health facility or agency.

(12) This section does not limit the civil or criminal liability of a vendor or the vendor’s clerk, servant, agent, or employee for a violation of this act.

(13) The consumption of alcoholic liquor by a minor who is enrolled in a course offered by an accredited postsecondary educational institution in an academic building of the institution under the supervision of a faculty member is not prohibited by this act if the purpose of the consumption is solely educational and is a requirement of the course.

(14) The consumption by a minor of sacramental wine in connection with religious services at a church, synagogue, or temple is not prohibited by this act.

(15) Subsection (1) does not apply to a minor who participates in either or both of the following:

(a) An undercover operation in which the minor purchases or receives alcoholic liquor under the direction of the person’s employer and with the prior approval of the local prosecutor’s office as part of an employer-sponsored internal enforcement action.

(b) An undercover operation in which the minor purchases or receives alcoholic liquor under the direction of the state police, the commission, or a local police agency as part of an enforcement action unless the initial or contemporaneous purchase or receipt of alcoholic liquor by the minor was not under the direction of the state police, the commission, or the local police agency and was not part of the undercover operation.

(16) The state police, the commission, or a local police agency shall not recruit or attempt to recruit a minor for participation in an undercover operation at the scene of a violation of subsection (1) MCL 436.1701 or MCL 436.1801(2).

(17) In a prosecution for the violation of subsection (1) concerning a minor having any bodily alcohol content, it is an affirmative defense that the minor consumed the alcoholic liquor in a venue or location where that consumption is legal.

(18) As used in this section:

(a) “Any bodily alcohol content” means either of the following:

(i) An alcohol content of 0.02 grams or more per 100 milliliters of blood, per 210 liters of breath, or per 67 milliliters of urine.

(ii) Any presence of alcohol within a person’s body resulting from the consumption of alcoholic liquor, other than consumption of alcoholic liquor as a part of a generally recognized religious service or ceremony.

(b) “Emergency medical services personnel” means that term as defined in section 20904 of the public health code, 1978 PA 368, MCL 333.20904.

(c) “Health facility or agency” means that term as defined in section 20106 of the public health code, 1978 PA 368, MCL 333.20106.

(d) “Prior judgment” means a conviction, juvenile adjudication, finding of responsibility, or admission of responsibility for any of the following, whether under a law of this state, a local ordinance substantially corresponding to a law of this state, a law of the United States substantially corresponding to a law of this state, or a law of another state substantially corresponding to a law of this state:

(i) This section or MCL 436.1701 or 1707.

(ii) Section 624a, 624b, or 625 of the Michigan vehicle code, 1949 PA 300, MCL 257.624a, 257.624b, and 257.625.

(iii) Section 80176, 81134, or 82127 of the natural resources and environmental protection act, 1994 PA 451, MCL 324.80176, 324.81134, and 324.82127.

(iv) Section 167a or 237 of the Michigan penal code, 1939 PA 328, MCL 750.167a and 750.237.

Nothing in this Ordinance shall be construed to limit the remedies available to the Township in the event of a violation of this Ordinance.

State law reference – Similar provisions, MCL 436.1703, as amended.

Section 3. BALANCE OF ORDINANCE REMAINS IN EFFECT.

Chapter 30 Article VIII of the Independence Code of Ordinances is hereby affirmed and remains in full force and effect, except as specifically modified herein.

Section 4. SEVERABILITY.

If any Section, subsection, clause, phrase or portions of this ordinance is for any reason held invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, such portion shall be deemed a separate, distinct and independent portion of this ordinance and such holding shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this ordinance.

Section 5. SAVINGS.

All proceedings pending and all rights and liabilities existing, acquired or incurred at the time this Ordinance takes effect, are saved and may be consummated according to the law in force when they were commenced.

Section 6. REPEALER.

All ordinances or parts of ordinances, or Sections of the Charter Township of Independence Code of Ordinances in conflict with this Ordinance are repealed only to the extent necessary to give this Ordinance full force and effect.

Section 7. NOTICE TO BE PUBLISHED.

The Township Clerk for the Charter Township of Independence shall publish this ordinance in the manner required by MCL 42.22

Section 8. EFFECTIVE DATE:

This Ordinance section will be in effect as an Ordinance of the Charter Township of Independence January 1, 2018.

CERTIFICATION

I, the undersigned, the qualified and acting Clerk of the Charter Township of Independence, Oakland County, Michigan, do certify that the foregoing is a true and complete copy of the ordinance adopted by the Township Board of the Charter Township of Independence at a meeting duly called and held on the 5th day of December, 2017, the original of which is on file in my office.

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Clerk of the Charter Township of Independence

Introduced: November 21, 2017

Published: November 29, 2017

Adopted: December 5, 2017

Published: December 13, 2017

Effective: January 1, 2018