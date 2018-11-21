Ind Twp Planning Comm 12-13-18

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

December 13, 2018

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP

PLANNING COMMISSION

Please take notice that the Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of considering Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments at the Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI,48347-0069, to consider the following:

PC File #2018-009

Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments

Revisions to Article 2 (Definitions), Section 4.10 (R-2 Multiple Family Residential), Section 4.11 (R-3 Elderly Housing Residential), Section 8.16 (Elderly Housing) and creation of a new Section 8.22 (Convalescent or Nursing Home Standards) in order to update requirements and better address the market needs of these types of health care facilities and other types of state licensed residential facilities.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., P.O. Box 69, Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.