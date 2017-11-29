Ind Twp Planning Comm, 12-14-17

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

December 14, 2017

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP

PLANNING COMMISSION

The Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on:

Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

At Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI, 48347-0069, to consider the following:

PC File # 2017-009

Petitioner: Sean Elkhatib – Comfort Care Senior Living

Project Name: 5850 White Lake Road Rezoning

PETITIONER REQUESTS REZONING OF THE PROPERTY FROM R-1A SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL TO R-3 ELDERLY HOUSING RESIDENTIAL

5850 White Lake Road (Parcel # 08-30-476-004)

5.36 Acres

R-1A Single Family Residential

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., P.O. Box 69, Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.