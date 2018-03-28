Ind Twp Planning Comm 4-12-18

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

April 12, 2018

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION

The Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on:

Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

At Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI,48347-0069, to consider the following:

PC File # 2018-005

Petitioner: McLaren Healthcare Corporation/Daniels & Zermack Architects

Project Name:

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union

PETITIONER REQUESTS FINAL PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT AND SITE PLAN APPROVAL TO CONSTRUCT A MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION AS PART OF THE LIBERTY PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT.

6051 Sashabaw Road

Parcel #08-27-176-006

2.15 Acres

PUD Planned Unit Development

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., P.O. Box 69, Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.