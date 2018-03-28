Ind Twp Planning Comm 4-12-18

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

April 12, 2018

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION

The Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on:

Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

At Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI,48347-0069, to consider the following:

PC File # 2018-006

Petitioner: Clarkston Hotel Group LLC

Project Name: Hotel & Sit-Down Restaurant

PETITIONER REQUESTS SPECIAL LAND USE APPROVAL OF THE PROPERTY FOR A HOTEL AND SIT-DOWN RESTAURANT IN THE OS-2 OFFICE SERVICE TWO ZONING DISTRICT AND FOR DEVELOPMENT IN THE SASHSABAW TOWN CENTER OVERLAY DISTRICT.

Northeast Corner of Sashabaw Road & Interstate 75

Parcel # 08-22-401-004

2.97 Acres

OS-2 Office Service Two (Sashabaw Town Center Overlay District)

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., P.O. Box 69, Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.