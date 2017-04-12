Ind. Twp. Planning Comm., 4-27-17

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
APRIL 27, 2017
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP
PLANNING COMMISSION
The Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland
County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on:
Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
At Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483
Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI, 48347-0069, to consider
the following:
PC File # 2017-003
Petitioner: Deer Lake Knolls Subdivision
Project Name: Deer Lake Knolls
PETITIONER REQUESTS SPECIAL LAND USE
APPROVAL UNDER ZONING ORDINANCE SECTION
11.08 “LAKE ACCESS REGULATIONS” AND ARTICLE
7.0 “SPECIAL LAND USE” TO USE THE FOLLOWING
PARCEL AS PRIVATE ACCESS PROPERTY FOR
UP TO 10 WATERCRAFT.
Parcel # 08-19-476-001
West side of Deerhill, south of Deer Park Trail
5.02 Acres
R-1A Single Family Residential
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE
REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building
Department during regular business hours. Written comments
may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the
Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon
Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public
Hearing/Meeting. For further information call (248) 625-
8111.
Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk
The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable
auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities
at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing
or by calling the Township Building Department (248)
625-8111.
