Ind. Twp. Planning Comm., 4-27-17

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

APRIL 27, 2017

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP

PLANNING COMMISSION

The Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland

County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on:

Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

At Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483

Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI, 48347-0069, to consider

the following:

PC File # 2017-003

Petitioner: Deer Lake Knolls Subdivision

Project Name: Deer Lake Knolls

PETITIONER REQUESTS SPECIAL LAND USE

APPROVAL UNDER ZONING ORDINANCE SECTION

11.08 “LAKE ACCESS REGULATIONS” AND ARTICLE

7.0 “SPECIAL LAND USE” TO USE THE FOLLOWING

PARCEL AS PRIVATE ACCESS PROPERTY FOR

UP TO 10 WATERCRAFT.

Parcel # 08-19-476-001

West side of Deerhill, south of Deer Park Trail

5.02 Acres

R-1A Single Family Residential

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE

REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building

Department during regular business hours. Written comments

may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the

Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon

Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public

Hearing/Meeting. For further information call (248) 625-

8111.

Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable

auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities

at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing

or by calling the Township Building Department (248)

625-8111.