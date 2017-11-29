Ind Twp Planning Comm Public Hearing 12-14-17

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

December 14, 2017

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP

PLANNING COMMISSION

The Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on:

Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

At Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI, 48347-0069, to consider the following:

PC File # 2016-005

Petitioner: JLG Properties, Inc.

Project Name: Pine Vista

PETITIONER REQUESTS A REZONING FROM R-1R TO R-1B/PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT (PUD/R-1B) TO CONSTRUCT A 79 UNIT SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT

West side of Clintonville Rd., south of Clarkston Rd.

Parcel #08-23-200-006, -007, -008, and part of -015

38.25 Acres

R-1R Rural Residential

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., P.O. Box 69, Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.