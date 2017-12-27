Ind Twp ZBA

By on No Comment

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION:Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES

C. ROLL CALL:

D. REVIEW OF AGENDA:

Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.

E. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:

F. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

1. Case #17-026, Paul Mychalowych, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances: 1) A 6.3 foot front yard setback variance and 2) A 5 foot side yard variance, both from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 and Section 13.05(B), in order to construct a home addition on an existing non-conforming lot of record, 8511 Lakeview Blvd., Parcel #08-12-377-011, R-1A Single Family Residential. (POSTPONED DECEMBER 6, 2017)

2. Case #13-019, Clarkston Hotel Group, LLC, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances: 1) From Section 4.16(D), Table 4.16 to construct three (3) stories and, 2) From Section 5.05(A)(2), a 2.5 foot height variance for the parapet walls, both variances for the purposes of constructing a hotel, Northeast corner of Sashabaw Road & I-75, Parcel #08-22-401-004, OS-2 Office Service Two (Sashabaw Road Town Center Overlay District). (VARIANCE EXPIRED SEPTEMBER 3, 2015)

G. NEW BUSINESS: 1. Election of Officers

H. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:1. Regular Meeting Minutes of November 1, 20172. Regular Meeting Minutes of December 6, 2017

I. DISCUSSION:

J. ADJOURNMENT:

NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.Barbara A. Pallotta, ClerkNOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.

Ind Twp ZBA added by on
View all posts by Phil Custodio →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.