Ind Twp ZBA

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION:Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES

C. ROLL CALL:

D. REVIEW OF AGENDA:

Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.

E. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:

F. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

1. Case #17-026, Paul Mychalowych, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances: 1) A 6.3 foot front yard setback variance and 2) A 5 foot side yard variance, both from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 and Section 13.05(B), in order to construct a home addition on an existing non-conforming lot of record, 8511 Lakeview Blvd., Parcel #08-12-377-011, R-1A Single Family Residential. (POSTPONED DECEMBER 6, 2017)

2. Case #13-019, Clarkston Hotel Group, LLC, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances: 1) From Section 4.16(D), Table 4.16 to construct three (3) stories and, 2) From Section 5.05(A)(2), a 2.5 foot height variance for the parapet walls, both variances for the purposes of constructing a hotel, Northeast corner of Sashabaw Road & I-75, Parcel #08-22-401-004, OS-2 Office Service Two (Sashabaw Road Town Center Overlay District). (VARIANCE EXPIRED SEPTEMBER 3, 2015)

G. NEW BUSINESS: 1. Election of Officers

H. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:1. Regular Meeting Minutes of November 1, 20172. Regular Meeting Minutes of December 6, 2017

I. DISCUSSION:

J. ADJOURNMENT:

NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.Barbara A. Pallotta, ClerkNOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.