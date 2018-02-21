Ind Twp ZBA, 3-7-18

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive,

Clarkston, MI 48346

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES ROLL CALL: REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA: UNFINISHED BUSINESS: NEW BUSINESS: Case #18-003, Ray and Dianne Rogers, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) variances; 1) A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) for placement of a new accessory structure in front of the principal structure and, 2) A 38.2 foot front yard setback variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2, 8580 Thendara Blvd., Parcel #08-12-357-011, R-1A Single Family Residential. Case #18-004, Lynn Gertsch, Petitioner, Requesting: A 328 square foot variance from Section 5.06(A)(3), Table 5.06-1 in order to permit a constructed lean-to on the home, 4832 Sundale Dr., Parcel #08-34-303-044, R-1A Single Family Residential. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Regular Meeting Minutes of February 7, 2018 DISCUSSION: ADJOURNMENT:

NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk

NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.