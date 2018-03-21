Ind Twp ZBA

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION:Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES ROLL CALL: REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA: UNFINISHED BUSINESS: NEW BUSINESS: Case #18-005, Ralph Claus, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances: 1) A 60 foot lot width variance and 2) A variance to exceed the ¼ width to depth ratio maximum; both from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 for the purposes of a lot split, 9680 Sashabaw Rd., Parcel #08-03-451-013, R-1A Single Family Residential. Case #18-006, Comfort Care Senior Living (Sean Elkhatib), Petitioner, Requesting: A 75 square foot room size variance for efficiency units, 124 square foot room size variance for one (1) bedroom units, and 95 square foot room size variance for two (2) bedroom unit, all from Section 8.16(F), Table 8.16-4 in order to construct an assisted living facility, 5850 White Lake Rd., Parcel #08-30-476-004, R-3 Elderly Housing Residential. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Regular Meeting Minutes of March 7, 2018 DISCUSSION: ADJOURNMENT:

NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk