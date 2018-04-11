Ind Twp ZBA, 5-2-18

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING AGENDA DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION:Independence Township Hall 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

NEW BUSINESS: Case #18-007, Jim & Nikki Vassallo, Petitioner, Requesting: A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) for placement of a new accessory structure in front of the principal structure, 8815 Reese Rd., Parcel #0807-300-012, R-1R Rural Residential. Case #18-008, James Heverly & Alyssa Purcell, Petitioner, Requesting: A 5 foot side yard setback variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct a home addition, 4616 Clinton, Parcel #0834-452-029, R-1A Single Family Residential. Case #18-009, Clarkston Hotel Group, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances: 1) A 57 foot front setback variance for "Unit 2" and, 2) An 86.53 foot front setback variance for "Unit 1", both from Section 9.04(E)(3) in order to construct a hotel and sit down restaurant, Northeast corner of Sashabaw Rd. & I-75, Parcel #08-22-401-004, -005, OS-2 Office Service Two (Sashabaw Road Town Center Overlay District). APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Regular Meeting Minutes of April 11, 2018

NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 6258111. Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk

NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations