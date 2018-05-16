Ind Twp ZBA, 6-6-18

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES ROLL CALL: REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA: UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Case #18-005, Ralph Claus, Petitioner, Requesting: A variance to exceed the ¼ width to depth ratio maximum from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 for the purposes of a lot split, 9680 Sashabaw Rd., Parcel #08-03-451-013, R-1A Single Family Residential. (POSTPONED APRIL 11, 2018) NEW BUSINESS: Case #18-010, Charles Barnett, Petitioner, Requesting: A variance to exceed the ¼ width to depth ratio maximum from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 for the purposes of a lot split, 9720 Sashabaw Rd., Parcel #08-03-451-012, R-1A Single Family Residential. Case #18-011, David Zeigler, Petitioner, Requesting: A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) for placement of a new accessory structure in front of the principal structure, 9865 Allen Rd., Parcel #08-06-400-012, R-1R Rural Residential. Case #18-012, Francis Keil, Petitioner, Requesting: A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) for placement of a new accessory structure in front of the principal structure, 5485 Greenview Dr., Parcel #08-14-151-001, R-1C Suburban Farm Residential. Case #18-013, Dwight Schoenefeld, Petitioner, Requesting: A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) for placement of a new accessory structure in front of the principal structure, 5556 Clarkston Rd., Parcel #08-15-426-009, R-1C Suburban Farm Residential. Case #18-014, Patrick Wardle, Petitioner, Requesting: A two (2) foot height variance from Section 12.03(B), Table 12.03 B-1 for the purposes of constructing a new ground sign, 7300 Dixie Hwy., Parcel #08-30-276-025, O Office (Dixie Highway Overlay District). Case #18-015, Erin Michaels, Petitioner, Requesting: Three (3) total variances: 1) A variance from Section 12.02(F)(2) in order to permit LED menu board signs, 2) A variance from Section 12.09(C) in order to permit a total of four (4) menu board signs and, 3) A 12.1 square foot sign area variance from Section 12.09(C) in order to install new menu board signs, 5625 Sashabaw Rd., Parcel #08-27-300-015, C-2 Planned Shopping Center (Sashabaw Town Center Overlay District). Case #18-016, Teresa Cartwright, Petitioner, Requesting: A thirty-five (35) foot front yard setback variance from Section 4.08(D), Table 4.08 in order to construct a new home, Northeast corner of Eston Rd. & Olde Oaks Rd., Parcel #08-12-200-028, R-1C Suburban Farm Residential. Case #18-017, Michelle Stock, Petitioner, Requesting: A two (2) foot height variance from Section 10.05(B)(1) in order to install a six (6) foot fence in the front yard of the property, 5495 Boyne Highland Trail, Parcel #08-14-305-001, R-1A Single Family Residential. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Regular Meeting Minutes of May 2, 2018 DISCUSSION: ADJOURNMENT:

NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk

NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.