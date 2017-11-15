Ind. Twp. ZBA

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES

C. ROLL CALL:

D. REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.

E. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:

F. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

1. Case #17-019, Moscovic Building Company, Petitioner, Requesting: A 4.16 foot side yard variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct an attached garage on an existing non-conforming lot of record, 4626 Rockcroft Blvd., Parcel #08-33-376-007, R-1A Single Family Residential. (POSTPONED NOVEMBER 1, 2017)

2. Case #17-026, Paul Mychalowych, Petitioner, Requesting: A 5 foot front yard setback variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct a home addition on an existing non-conforming lot of record, 8511 Lakeview Blvd., Parcel #08-112-377-011, R-1A Single Family Residential. (POSTPONED NOVEMBER 1, 2017)

G. NEW BUSINESS:

1. 2018 Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting Schedule

H. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

1. Regular Meeting Minutes of November 1, 2017

I. DISCUSSION:

J. ADJOURNMENT:

