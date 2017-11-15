Ind. Twp. ZBA

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
REGULAR MEETING
AGENDA
DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Independence Township Hall
6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346
A. CALL TO ORDER
B. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES
C. ROLL CALL:

D. REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.
E. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:
F. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:
1. Case #17-019, Moscovic Building Company, Petitioner, Requesting: A 4.16 foot side yard variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct an attached garage on an existing non-conforming lot of record, 4626 Rockcroft Blvd., Parcel #08-33-376-007, R-1A Single Family Residential. (POSTPONED NOVEMBER 1, 2017)
2. Case #17-026, Paul Mychalowych, Petitioner, Requesting: A 5 foot front yard setback variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct a home addition on an existing non-conforming lot of record, 8511 Lakeview Blvd., Parcel #08-112-377-011, R-1A Single Family Residential. (POSTPONED NOVEMBER 1, 2017)
G. NEW BUSINESS:
1. 2018 Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting Schedule
H. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
1. Regular Meeting Minutes of November 1, 2017
I. DISCUSSION:
J. ADJOURNMENT:
NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.
Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk
NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.

